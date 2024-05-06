Elon Musk's X launches GrokAI-powered 'Stories': How to use the new feature

Elon Musk's social media platform X (formerly Twitter) launched a feature which will summarise news events within the app using Grok. The Grok chatbot is developed by xAI – another company owned by Elon Musk. Elon Musk's social media platform X (formerly Twitter) launched the 'Stories' feature.(AFP)

The company said, “Now available: Stories on X, powered by Grok AI. See what the world is talking about with Stories on X, curated by @grok. Now available for Premium subscribers in the Explore tab! Web & iOS only for now -- let us know your feedback."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

What is X's new feature ‘Stories’?

The feature is called ‘Stories’ and will generate summaries based on user tweets and not traditional news articles.

Who can access the ‘Stories’ feature?

The access to Stories is limited to X's premium subscribers.

How are X ‘Stories’ different from Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat?

Social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Messenger and Snapchat basically have photos and videos that are presented in the order they are shared.

On the contrary, ‘Stories’ on X will be displayed in the "For You" page in the form of news based on users' interest. Stories on Instagram, Facebook and others disappear after 24 hours but X’s Stories feature may be different in this case.

Are X ‘Stories’ error free?

X has indicated plans to improve this aspect in the future as some summaries lack citations, Bloomberg reported, as Grok is susceptible to errors and a warning message is displayed below the generated summary.