 Elon Musk's X launches GrokAI-powered 'Stories': How to use the new feature - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elon Musk's X launches GrokAI-powered 'Stories': How to use the new feature

ByHT News Desk
May 06, 2024 02:17 PM IST

The feature is called ‘Stories’ and will generate summaries based on user tweets and not traditional news articles.

Elon Musk's social media platform X (formerly Twitter) launched a feature which will summarise news events within the app using Grok. The Grok chatbot is developed by xAI – another company owned by Elon Musk.

Elon Musk's social media platform X (formerly Twitter) launched the 'Stories' feature.(AFP)
Elon Musk's social media platform X (formerly Twitter) launched the 'Stories' feature.(AFP)

The company said, “Now available: Stories on X, powered by Grok AI. See what the world is talking about with Stories on X, curated by @grok. Now available for Premium subscribers in the Explore tab! Web & iOS only for now -- let us know your feedback."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: Rekha Jhunjhunwala loses 800 crore today: What happened in the stock market

What is X's new feature ‘Stories’?

The feature is called ‘Stories’ and will generate summaries based on user tweets and not traditional news articles.

Who can access the ‘Stories’ feature?

The access to Stories is limited to X's premium subscribers.

Read more: Elon Musk says ‘obvious move’ for Warren Buffett is to invest in Tesla

How are X ‘Stories’ different from Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat?

Social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Messenger and Snapchat basically have photos and videos that are presented in the order they are shared.

Read more: PSU stocks crash today: PFC, REC, IREDA, PNB, others decline up to 13%. Here's why

On the contrary, ‘Stories’ on X will be displayed in the "For You" page in the form of news based on users' interest. Stories on Instagram, Facebook and others disappear after 24 hours but X’s Stories feature may be different in this case.

Are X ‘Stories’ error free?

X has indicated plans to improve this aspect in the future as some summaries lack citations, Bloomberg reported, as Grok is susceptible to errors and a warning message is displayed below the generated summary.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Elon Musk's X launches GrokAI-powered 'Stories': How to use the new feature
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On