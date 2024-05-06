Elon Musk says ‘obvious move’ for Warren Buffett is to invest in Tesla

Elon Musk invited billionaire investor Warren Buffett to come and invest in Tesla. This comes after the company sacked its senior management and laid off hundreds more employees amid falling sales. Elon Musk has been cutting roles across the company including that of Rebecca Tinucci, senior director of the electric vehicle maker's Supercharger business and Daniel Ho, head of new products, have been sacked by Tesla. It was earlier reported that Elon Musk said in the email that he will dismiss everyone who is working for these two senior executives as well and roughly 500 employees who work in the Supercharger group. Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Warren Buffett are seen.

Elon Musk on Warren Buffett

Replying to an X user who posted that Berkshire Hathaway owner should sell all his shares in Apple and buy Tesla, Elon Musk said it is an "obvious move" for him.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"He (Buffett) should take a position in Tesla. It's an obvious move," he wrote on X. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has a stake in Chinese EV maker BYD but not in Tesla.

Elon Musk's China visit

Elon Musk visited China on an unannounced visit and focussed on discussing the rollout of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software and the data-transfer permissions.

Warren Buffett's Apple stake

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway cut its stake in Apple after the conglomerate’s first quarter earnings report. Apple remains Berkshire Hathaway’s largest holding.

Earlier, Warren Buffett said, “It doesn’t bother me in the least to write that check and I would really hope with all that America’s done for all of you, it shouldn’t bother you that we do it and if I’m doing it at 21% this year and we’re doing it a little higher percentage later on, I don’t think you’ll actually mind the fact that we sold a little Apple this year."