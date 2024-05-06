 Warren Buffett thinks AI is a nuclear weapons ‘genie’ that can’t go back in bottle: ‘Makes me nervous’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Warren Buffett thinks AI is a nuclear weapons ‘genie’ that can’t go back in bottle: ‘Makes me nervous’

ByHT News Desk
May 06, 2024 11:13 AM IST

Warren Buffett shared a personal encounter with AI technology when he saw a seemingly realistic video of himself.

Warren Buffett reflected on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the impact that it could have at the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder meeting. Likening AI's transformative power to that of nuclear energy. Warren Buffett shared a personal encounter with AI technology when he saw a seemingly realistic video of himself delivering a message that he never actually did.

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett attends the Berkshire Hathaway Inc annual shareholders' meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, US.
Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett attends the Berkshire Hathaway Inc annual shareholders' meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, US.

Warren Buffett shares recent experience with AI

Read more: Warren Buffett on investing in India, US inflation and markets: Top takeaways

He said, “I had one experience that does make me a little nervous, and I’ll just explain it. Fairly recently, I saw an image in front of my eyes on the screen, and it was me and it was my voice. And wearing the kind of clothes I wear. My wife or my daughter wouldn’t have been able to detect any difference. And it was delivering a message that no way came from me.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Warren Buffett on the AI being a genie

Read more: India's April services growth strong on near-record exports, PMI shows

Warren Buffett said, “Last year I said that we let a genie out of the bottle when we, when we developed nuclear weapons, and that Genie has been doing some terrible things lately. And the power of that genie is what, you know, scares the hell out of me. And then I don’t know any way to get the genie back in the bottle. And AI is somewhat similar.”

Warren Buffett on managing AI better

Read more: Kotak Mahindra Bank share price gains over 4% after Q4 results: Should you buy?

Despite the challenges, Warren Buffett asserted that there is a lot of potential for AI to bring "terrific benefits" if managed correctly.

Warren Buffett also said that Berkshire Hathaway’s primary hunting ground for investments will continue to be the United States as “we have preferred to largely invest in the US; companies here are unmatched. We did commit to Japan because it was overwhelmingly compelling.”

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Warren Buffett thinks AI is a nuclear weapons ‘genie’ that can’t go back in bottle: ‘Makes me nervous’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On