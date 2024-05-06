 Kotak Mahindra Bank share price gains over 4% after Q4 results: Should you buy? - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price gains over 4% after Q4 results: Should you buy?

ByHT News Desk
May 06, 2024 11:04 AM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price: The stock rallied 4.2% to ₹1,612.30 apiece on the BSE after reporting better than expected Q4 results.

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price: The share price of Kotak Mahindra Bank gained over 4% today after the lender reported better than expected Q4 results. The stock rallied 4.2% to 1,612.30 apiece on the BSE.

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price: A man walks past the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in New Delhi, India.(Reuters)
Kotak Mahindra Bank share price: A man walks past the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in New Delhi, India.(Reuters)

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 results

Read more: Paytm share price falls 4% as president & COO Bhavesh Gupta resigns: Top updates

The private lender reported a standalone profit for the quarter ended March 2024 at 4,133.30 crore, a growth of 18.22% year-on-year (YoY). Its net interest income (NII) increased 13% YoY to 6,909 crore and the net interest margin (NIM) in Q4FY24 rose to 5.28% from 5.22% in Q3FY24.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

JP Morgan on Kotak Mahindra Bank

Read more: Titan share price falls nearly 5% after Q4 results: What brokerages said on Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed stock

Brokerage firm JPMorgan upgraded Kotak Mahindra Bank to ‘Overweight’ after supportive valuations following recent RBI actions and senior management departure. The brokerage said that the bank can continue to compound balance sheet at 16% CAGR over next 2 years and even factoring ROA normalization. Bank earnings can compound at 16-17% CAGR over next 2 years with scope for upside driven by better opex control, it said. JPMorgan put a target price of 2,070 per share on Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Emkay Global Financial Services on Kotak Mahindra Bank

Read more: Gautam Singhania on ‘dealing’ with Nawaz Modi Singhania divorce: ‘My personal life is mine, does not concern anyone’

Emkay Global said that Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a huge 28% beat on PAT, mainly on treasury gains/debt syndication fees, reversal of AIF provisions and lower tax rate. The brokerage cut FY25E-27E growth estimates by 200 bps and said that it expects the RoA/RoE trajectory to slip to 1.9% - 2.3% / 13% - 14%, on higher opex/provisions. The brokerage retained ‘Reduce’ rating and cut Kotak Mahindra Bank share price target to 1,625 apiece.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Kotak Mahindra Bank share price gains over 4% after Q4 results: Should you buy?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On