 Paytm share price falls 4% as president & COO Bhavesh Gupta resigns: Top updates - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Paytm share price falls 4% as president & COO Bhavesh Gupta resigns: Top updates

ByHT News Desk
May 06, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Paytm share price today: This year, Paytm stock has fallen 45 per cent so far and significantly underperformed Nifty which has risen nearly 4 per cent during.

Paytm share price today: Shares of Paytm fell over 4.5 percent today (May 6) after the company announced the resignation of its COO and president, Bhavesh Gupta, in a regulatory filing. At 9:38 am, shares of Paytm were trading 3.8 per cent lower at 355.25 on the NSE. This year, the stock has fallen 45 per cent so far and has significantly underperformed benchmark Nifty which has risen nearly 4 per cent during.

Paytm share price: A QR code for the Paytm digital payment system at a store in Mumbai, India.(Bloomberg)
Paytm share price: A QR code for the Paytm digital payment system at a store in Mumbai, India.(Bloomberg)

Read more: Nvidia's Jensen Huang believes everyone can learn a lot from washing utensils: ‘It is a core life skill’

Bhavesh Gupta's resignation

Bhavesh Gupta said in a letter, as per company's filing, that his resignation would be effective from May 31 while he continues to support the company in an advisory capacity within the chief executive's office. 

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: Jefferies upgrades Kotak Mahindra Bank's share price target: 5 reasons why

Citing personal reasons for taking a career break, Bhavesh Gupta expressed confidence in Paytm's future trajectory. The company said in the filing, “His resignation has been accepted by the Company and he will be relieved from the services of the Company w.e.f. close of business hours on May 31, 2024."

Read more: Titan share price falls nearly 5% after Q4 results: What brokerages said on Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed stock

Paytm has also announced the appointment of Rakesh Singh as the new CEO of Paytm Money and Varun Sridhar, the existing CEO, has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Paytm Services Private Limited (PSPL).

Read more: Warren Buffett on investing in India, US inflation and markets: Top takeaways

Paytm Q4 results

The company is scheduled to announce its March quarter results for fiscal year 2024 which could be highly impacted by regulatory restrictions that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed on Paytm's associate firm, Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL).

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Paytm share price falls 4% as president & COO Bhavesh Gupta resigns: Top updates
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On