Nvidia's Jensen Huang believes everyone can learn a lot from washing utensils: ‘It is a core life skill’

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is leading a company valued over a trillion dollars and many wonder what keeps him going as a boss. But Jensen Huang believes that his work ethic and leadership philosophy is not very CEO- like as it is not focussed on being a boss. He is instead focussed on the core life skills which are needed even during boardroom strategy. Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang displays products on-stage during the annual Nvidia GTC Artificial Intelligence Conference at SAP Center in San Jose, California.(AFP)

Jensen Huang thinks he is the best host

During an interview when Mayfield managing partner Navin Chaddha told Jensen Huang that he was shocked to know a person of his stature could be such a great host. To this, Jensen Huang said, "I'm known to be the same tables better than I do. I thought it was dishwashers and nobody does dishes better than I do."

“Hey, look, you know, core skill set, the deep mode, look, these are life skills, you know, they help bussing tables, making dinner and doing dishes. These are are really important life skills,” he added.

Jensen Huang on what is the secret of his success

Giving your best effort, regardless of the task, is the basis for success, Jensen Huang said. There is also value in the transferable skills learned from ordinary chores like washing dishes as it helps in the hustle required in the fast-paced world of technology.

Nvidia's success story so far

Nvidia has been driving the growth of artificial intelligence and has a valuation of $2.22 trillion. The company introduced the RIVA 128 chip in 1997 and then went on to expand beyond gaming by venturing into laptop manufacturing, automotive technology, artificial intelligence and cloud computing. Nvidia's shares have surged since the beginning of 2023.