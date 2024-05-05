 India contains ‘unexplored’ opportunities, will see in future: Warren Buffett - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India contains ‘unexplored’ opportunities, will see in future: Warren Buffett

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 05, 2024 01:24 PM IST

Perhaps a “more energetic” Berkshire Hathaway management could pursue these opportunities, according to Warren Buffett.

India has “unexplored” opportunities which Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway would like to explore “in future,” the billionaire investor has said.

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett attends the Berkshire Hathaway Inc annual shareholders' meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., May 3, 2024. REUTERS/Scott Morgan/File Photo
Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett attends the Berkshire Hathaway Inc annual shareholders' meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., May 3, 2024. REUTERS/Scott Morgan/File Photo

Buffett made the assertion at Berkshire's annual meeting on Friday, according to Moneycontrol. There, he was asked by Rajeev Agarwal of DoorDarshi Advisors, a US-based hedge fund that invests in Indian equities, about the possibility of Berkshire exploring opportunities in the country, the world's fifth-largest economy.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read: Warren Buffett's real-estate firm to spend $250 million on this legal battle

“Indian equities have done quite well in the last 20 years. It will be the third-largest economy in the next few years. Are you looking for activities in the equity market and what will allow you to buy anything meaningful there?” Agarwal asked Buffett.

The latter, one of the wealthiest individuals in the world, responded, “It is a very good question. I am sure there are loads of opportunities in countries like India.”

Also Read: How much money will Warren Buffett earn in 2024 with just these 3 stocks?

“The question, however, is whether we have any advantage or insights into those businesses in India, or any contacts that will make possible transactions that Berkshire would like to participate in. That is something a more energetic management at Berkshire could pursue,” Buffett noted.

The ace businessman also recalled his experience with another Asian nation, Japan, where the Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate bought into five trading houses last year. The Japanese experience, he mentioned, has been “fascinating enough.”

Also Read: Buffett Endorses Japan Trading Firms in Letter, Boosting Shares

Continuing on India, Buffett then said, “There may be an unexplored or unattended opportunity, but that may be something in the future. But there are opportunities.”

As per Bloomberg's real-time Billionaire's Index, Buffett has a net worth of $132 billion, which makes him ninth-richest globally. The Forbes Index, on the other hand, lists him at eighth with a fortune of $131.7 billion.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / India contains ‘unexplored’ opportunities, will see in future: Warren Buffett
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On