How much money will Warren Buffett earn in 2024 with just these 3 stocks?

Warren Buffett, will earn dividends worth $6 billion in 2024, which makes a $16.44 million per day! The renowned investor has always placed an emphasis on long-term profits, and his choices have consistently shown results.

American philanthropist, investor, and businessman Warren Edward Buffett is the current chairman, CEO, and co-founder of Berkshire Hathaway. Buffett's prowess in investments has made him one of the most well-known investors in the world.

The following are the stocks that Buffet has invested in 2024:

Coca-cola

Owning 400 million Coca-Cola shares, Warren Buffett is estimated to be worth approximately $23.5 billion. He acquired a 9.3% share in the corporation as a result of his investments in Coca-Cola. In 2024, Warren Buffett is expected to receive $775 million in dividends. After investing in KO, the corporation is already sitting on 3.3% of profits.

Chevron

Warren Buffett will get dividends totaling $820 million in 2024 from the massive oil and gas company Chevron (NYSE: CVX). At now, his valuation is $20.5 billion, and he possesses 126 million shares of Chevron. In April 2024, the billionaire will have 4% of Chevron's income.

Kraft Heinz

Warren Buffett will get $520 million in dividends from packaged food company Kraft Heinz (NYSE: KHC) in 2024, one of his top dividends. With $325.6 million of Kraft Heinz shares, Berkshire Hathaway is currently valued at over $12 billion. Since the investment, the institutional firm has already received a 4.4% yield.