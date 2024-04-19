 How much money will Warren Buffett earn in 2024 with just these 3 stocks? - Hindustan Times
How much money will Warren Buffett earn in 2024 with just these 3 stocks?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 19, 2024 04:58 PM IST

Warren Buffett has always placed an emphasis on long-term profits, and his choices have consistently shown results.

Warren Buffett, will earn dividends worth $6 billion in 2024, which makes a $16.44 million per day! The renowned investor has always placed an emphasis on long-term profits, and his choices have consistently shown results.

Warren Buffett acquired a 9.3% share in the corporation as a result of his investments in Coca-Cola.
Warren Buffett acquired a 9.3% share in the corporation as a result of his investments in Coca-Cola.

American philanthropist, investor, and businessman Warren Edward Buffett is the current chairman, CEO, and co-founder of Berkshire Hathaway. Buffett's prowess in investments has made him one of the most well-known investors in the world.

The following are the stocks that Buffet has invested in 2024:

Coca-cola

Owning 400 million Coca-Cola shares, Warren Buffett is estimated to be worth approximately $23.5 billion. He acquired a 9.3% share in the corporation as a result of his investments in Coca-Cola. In 2024, Warren Buffett is expected to receive $775 million in dividends. After investing in KO, the corporation is already sitting on 3.3% of profits.

Chevron

Warren Buffett will get dividends totaling $820 million in 2024 from the massive oil and gas company Chevron (NYSE: CVX). At now, his valuation is $20.5 billion, and he possesses 126 million shares of Chevron. In April 2024, the billionaire will have 4% of Chevron's income.

Kraft Heinz

Warren Buffett will get $520 million in dividends from packaged food company Kraft Heinz (NYSE: KHC) in 2024, one of his top dividends. With $325.6 million of Kraft Heinz shares, Berkshire Hathaway is currently valued at over $12 billion. Since the investment, the institutional firm has already received a 4.4% yield.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / How much money will Warren Buffett earn in 2024 with just these 3 stocks?
