Elon Musk to present $20-30 billion investment 'roadmap' during India visit: Report
Elon Musk will arrive through his private jet and stay at The Oberoi in New Delhi, the report claimed.
Elon Musk will reportedly announce an investment in India of $2-$3 billion and a 'roadmap' of investment of up to $20-30 billion in India, it was reported. The billionaire will arrive in India on April 21 and meet PM Modi on April 22, CNBC-Awaaz reported citing people in the know. The Tesla owner will also meet startup founders at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi at 4 pm on April 22.
What report claimed on Elon Musk's visit to India?
Elon Musk will arrive through his private jet and stay at The Oberoi in New Delhi, the report claimed. There might not be a formal agreement regarding Starlink's India plans during the visit, it added. Elon Musk may also announce a roadmap for investment of component makers along with electric cars. Investment in battery manufacturing facility can also be a part of investment, the report added.
Tesla scouting for showroom space?
Tesla has already begun scouting for showroom space in New Delhi and Mumbai, it was earlier reported. The company's Berlin factory is producing right-hand drive cars which are for India and exports could start later this year, Reuters reported.
What has Elon Musk said on his India visit?
Elon Musk has not said much about his visit to India. However, he confirmed his visit on his social media platform X and said that he will meet PM Modi in India.
