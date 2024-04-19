Who is Pragya Misra? OpenAI hires its first employee in India

ChatGPT marker OpenAI hired Pragya Misra as its first employee in India. The 39-year-old has been appointed government relations head, Bloomberg reported, adding, “The hiring highlights the generative-AI company’s efforts to push for favorable rules as governments around the world consider how to regulate the rapidly developing technology.” Here's everything you need to know about OpenAI’s first India employee Pragya Misra: OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken.(Reuters)

What is Pragya Misra's role at OpenAI?

Pragya Misra has been appointed government relations head by OpenAI. This makes her the first India hire for the company. Although the company has not made the appointment public yet, Bloomberg reported, adding that Pragya Misra has been recruited to lead public policy affairs and partnerships in India.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Which other positions has Pooja Misra held before this?

Since July 2021, Pooja Misra has been acting as Director of Public Affairs for Truecaller where she has worked closely with government ministries, key stakeholders, investors and media partners. She worked with Meta Platforms Inc for three years before that. She also led WhatsApp’s campaign against misinformation in 2018 and worked at Ernst & Young and the Royal Danish Embassy in New Delhi.

Where has Pooja Misra completed her education from?

Pooja Misra received her MBA from International Management Institute in 2012 and is a graduate in commerce from Delhi University. She also holds a Diploma in Bargaining and Negotiations from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

What else do we know about Pooja Misra?

Pooja Misra is a keen golfer who represented India at several international tournaments between 1998 and 2007. She is a Heartfulness Meditation Trainer and hosts the Pragyaan Podcast.