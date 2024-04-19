 Narayana Murthy's 5-month-old grandson to earn ₹4.2 crore from Infosys dividend - Hindustan Times
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Narayana Murthy's 5-month-old grandson to earn 4.2 crore from Infosys dividend

ByHT News Desk
Apr 19, 2024 01:51 PM IST

Narayana Murthy's grandson Ekagrah Rohan Murty has earned another ₹4.2 crore in the form of dividend income.

Ekagrah Rohan Murty- Narayana Murthy's five-month-old grandson- became a millionaire last month when his billionaire grandfather gave him a generous gift of 15 lakh Infosys shares. After the company announced its Q4 numbers, it also declared a total dividend of 28, including a final dividend of 20 and a special dividend of 8. With this, Ekagrah Rohan Murty has earned another 4.2 crore in the form of dividend income.

Narayana Murthy, Founder, Infosys, in Bengaluru.(PTI)
Narayana Murthy, Founder, Infosys, in Bengaluru.(PTI)

The company said that the payment of the final dividend and a special dividend has been fixed at May 31. The payment will be made on July 1, it added. 

Ekagrah Rohan Murty's shares in Infosys 

Narayana Murthy's grandson owns 15 lakh shares- 0.04% stake in the company which at today's market price of 1,400 come to 210 crore. Owing to this, he is entitled to earn a dividend of 4.2 crore.

More on Ekagrah Rohan Murty

Ekagrah Rohan Murty is the son of NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan Murthy and daughter-in-law Aparna Krishnan. He was born on November 10 last year in Bengaluru. Rohan Murty has a PhD in computer science from Harvard University and runs the software firm Soroco. Aparna Krishnan heads Murty Media.

Ekagrah Rohan Murty is the third grandkid of Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy. The couple have two other grandchildren - Krishna and Anoushka - daughters of Akshata Murty and UK prime minister Rishi Sunak.

At the end of the December quarter, Akshata Murty owned a 1.05% stake in Infosys, Sudha Murthy 0.93% and Rohan Murthy 1.64%.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Narayana Murthy's 5-month-old grandson to earn 4.2 crore from Infosys dividend
