 Singapore recalls Everest fish curry masala alleging pesticide presence: ‘Levels exceed limits’ - Hindustan Times
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi
Singapore recalls Everest fish curry masala alleging pesticide presence: ‘Levels exceed limits’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 19, 2024 12:37 PM IST

The move comes in response to a notification issued by the Centre for Food Safety in Hong Kong which noted the presence of ethylene oxide.

Singapore recalled Everest Fish Curry Masala alleging the presence of elevated levels of ethylene oxide. The chemical is deemed unsuitable for human consumption and was found in the product, the country's authorities said. The spice product is imported from India. The move comes in response to a notification issued by the Centre for Food Safety in Hong Kong which noted the presence of ethylene oxide at levels that surpassed permissible limits.

Singapore Food Agency directed importer Sp Muthiah & Sons Pte. Ltd. to initiate a recall of the products.

Singapore Food Agency said in a statement, “The Centre for Food Safety in Hong Kong has issued a notification on the recall of Everest Fish Curry Masala from India due to the presence of ethylene oxide at levels exceeding permissible limits.”

Following this Singapore Food Agency directed importer Sp Muthiah & Sons Pte. Ltd. to initiate a recall of the products as ethylene oxide is strictly prohibited for use in food products. The pesticide is commonly used for fumigating agricultural produce to prevent microbial contamination. 

As per Singaporean regulations, there is a permissible application of the chemical in the sterilisation of spices but the elevated levels in Everest Fish Curry Masala pose a potential health risk to consumers.

"Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice. Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries," Singapore Food Agency said in the statement. 

Everest has not issued a statement on the matter yet.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Singapore recalls Everest fish curry masala alleging pesticide presence: ‘Levels exceed limits’
