Grill Splendour Services IPO allotment to be finalised: How to check status

Grill Splendour Services IPO allotment: The allotment for Grill Splendour Services Limited IPO will be finalised today (April 19). For those who have applied for the issue, the allotment status can be checked on the registrar's portal- Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. You can find out if and how many shares you have been given as the number of shares allocated is displayed in the IPO allocation status. The refund process for those who applied but were not given shares will begin on April 22 while those who were allotted shares will have their demat account credited on the same day as well. The listing date for Grill Splendour Services IPO is fixed for April 23 on NSE SME. Grill Splendour Services IPO: The listing date for Grill Splendour Services IPO is fixed for April 23 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the Grill Splendour Services IPO, you can check the allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Follow these steps:

Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html Click on "Grill Splendour Services IPO" under the company name field. After this, choose “PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No.” Lastly, click at 'Search' to view your Grill Splendour Services IPO allotment status.

Grill Splendour Services IPO GMP

The grey market premium for Grill Splendour Services IPO is +8 which indicates Grill Splendour Services share price were trading at a premium of ₹8 in the grey market, as per investorgain.com.