 Grill Splendour Services IPO allotment to be finalised: How to check status - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Grill Splendour Services IPO allotment to be finalised: How to check status

ByHT News Desk
Apr 19, 2024 12:02 PM IST

Grill Splendour Services IPO: The listing date for Grill Splendour Services IPO is fixed for April 23 on NSE SME.

Grill Splendour Services IPO allotment: The allotment for Grill Splendour Services Limited IPO will be finalised today (April 19). For those who have applied for the issue, the allotment status can be checked on the registrar's portal- Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. You can find out if and how many shares you have been given as the number of shares allocated is displayed in the IPO allocation status. The refund process for those who applied but were not given shares will begin on April 22 while those who were allotted shares will have their demat account credited on the same day as well. The listing date for Grill Splendour Services IPO is fixed for April 23 on NSE SME.

Grill Splendour Services IPO: The listing date for Grill Splendour Services IPO is fixed for April 23 on NSE SME.
Grill Splendour Services IPO: The listing date for Grill Splendour Services IPO is fixed for April 23 on NSE SME.

Read more: Meta AI challenge to ChatGPT has an element of surprise, albeit not unexpected

If you have applied for the Grill Splendour Services IPO, you can check the allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Follow these steps:

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!
  1. Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
  2. Click on "Grill Splendour Services IPO" under the company name field.
  3. After this, choose “PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No.”
  4. Lastly, click at 'Search' to view your Grill Splendour Services IPO allotment status. 

Read more: Elon Musk on Israel-Iran tensions: Rockets should be ‘sent to stars, not…'

Grill Splendour Services IPO GMP 

The grey market premium for Grill Splendour Services IPO is +8 which indicates Grill Splendour Services share price were trading at a premium of 8 in the grey market, as per investorgain.com.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live, Jio Financial Services Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Grill Splendour Services IPO allotment to be finalised: How to check status
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On