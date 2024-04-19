Elon Musk on Israel-Iran tensions: Rockets should be ‘sent to stars, not…'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that rockets should be sent to stars rather than at each other after reports of Israel strikes on the city of Isfehan in Iran as tensions escalated in the region. It was reported that Israel launched missile strikes against Tehran in the latest exchange between the two countries. Iranian media reported explosions and said three drones over the central city of Isfahan had been shot down. Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X.(Reuters)

Israel military and prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu have remained silent on the alleged strikes by Tel Aviv.

Elon Musk's post after the reported blasts across Iran read, “We should send rockets not at each other, but rather to the stars. Maybe world leaders should just email memes at each other and let the public vote on who wins.”

He said, "I prefer that over war."

What we know about Israel's reported strikes on Iran?

Reports suggested that the United States received notification before Israel's attack. The strikes come days after Iran launched an unprecedented strike on Israel with a barrage of drones and missiles. Israel had then said that most of those drones and missiles were shot down. Following this, US and the West pressed on Israel to not respond and ensure that any retaliation was limited to prevent a broader conflagration in the region. Tehran's attack came after an alleged Israeli air strike on the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus on April 1. Iran has supported Hamas following the latter's assault into Israel on October 7.

What has Iran said on Israel so far?

Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi warned Israel that Tehran would deliver a "severe response" to any attack on its territory after which it also told the United Nations Security Council that Israel “must be compelled to stop any further military adventurism against our interests.”