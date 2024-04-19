 Nandan Nilekani had this stunning thing to say about Aravind Srinivas' 'Swiss Army Knife' search engine - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nandan Nilekani had this stunning thing to say about Aravind Srinivas' 'Swiss Army Knife' search engine

ByHT News Desk
Apr 19, 2024 01:35 PM IST

What Nandan Nilekani had to say about Perplexity AI, will make you rush to sign up with Aravind Srinivasan’s ‘Swiss Army Knife’ search engine.

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and Perplexity AI co-founder Aravind Srrinivas met recently and as expected, kudos and respect were exchanged liberally by both these global tech icons.

When Perplexity AI co-founder Aravind Srinivas met Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.(Image credit: @AravSrinivas)
When Perplexity AI co-founder Aravind Srinivas met Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.(Image credit: @AravSrinivas)

The ball was started rolling by Srinivas who took to social media to share that he had the good fortune to meet Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani recently. He also indicated that Nilekani was actually the Commencement Speaker at IIT Madras when he had graduated from there some years ago.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Read More: Narayana Murthy's 5-month-old grandson to earn 4 crore from Infosys dividend

Nilekani himself reacted to the post and he had some stunningly praiseworthy words to say about Aravind’s ‘Swiss Army Knife’ search engine that has caught global attention for its amazing focus and clarity on serving the needs of users. While it answers questions just like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, it goes much farther than that. In fact, it touts itself as being all about empowering users to do more.

Perplexity AI has this to say about itself, “Perplexity is your AI-powered Swiss Army Knife for information discovery and curiosity. It's not just about answering questions; it's about empowering you to do more….”

In fact, many analysts have praised Perlexity AI and even drawn comparison with Google Search, with the former coming in for all the praise. Whether Perplexity AI is better than Google is a debate for another time, but here, know what Nilekani himself had to say.

Read More: Why Netflix will stop telling everyone its subscriber count

Srinivas posted this on X, ”Was a great honor to meet @NandanNilekani in DC. Nandan was the commencement speaker when I received my undergraduate degree at IIT Madras 6-7 years ago.”

in his reaction, the Infosys co-founder said, “"Dear @AravSrinivas, great to meet, I have lots of friends who absolutely swear by @perplexity_ai!"

The comments section was quick to fill up thereafter as many revealed their positive experiences while using Perplexity AI tool.

Read More: Sundar Pichai’s strict missive to Google employees: ‘This is a workplace, not…’

Notably, Nilekani and Srinivas had met at the World Economy Summit 2024 in Washington D.C. on April 17 and 18 as a part of the panel of speakers.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live, Jio Financial Services Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Nandan Nilekani had this stunning thing to say about Aravind Srinivas' 'Swiss Army Knife' search engine
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On