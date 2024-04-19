Nandan Nilekani had this stunning thing to say about Aravind Srinivas' 'Swiss Army Knife' search engine

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and Perplexity AI co-founder Aravind Srrinivas met recently and as expected, kudos and respect were exchanged liberally by both these global tech icons. When Perplexity AI co-founder Aravind Srinivas met Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.(Image credit: @AravSrinivas)

The ball was started rolling by Srinivas who took to social media to share that he had the good fortune to meet Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani recently. He also indicated that Nilekani was actually the Commencement Speaker at IIT Madras when he had graduated from there some years ago.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Nilekani himself reacted to the post and he had some stunningly praiseworthy words to say about Aravind’s ‘Swiss Army Knife’ search engine that has caught global attention for its amazing focus and clarity on serving the needs of users. While it answers questions just like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, it goes much farther than that. In fact, it touts itself as being all about empowering users to do more.

Perplexity AI has this to say about itself, “Perplexity is your AI-powered Swiss Army Knife for information discovery and curiosity. It's not just about answering questions; it's about empowering you to do more….”

In fact, many analysts have praised Perlexity AI and even drawn comparison with Google Search, with the former coming in for all the praise. Whether Perplexity AI is better than Google is a debate for another time, but here, know what Nilekani himself had to say.

Read More: Why Netflix will stop telling everyone its subscriber count

Srinivas posted this on X, ”Was a great honor to meet @NandanNilekani in DC. Nandan was the commencement speaker when I received my undergraduate degree at IIT Madras 6-7 years ago.”

in his reaction, the Infosys co-founder said, “"Dear @AravSrinivas, great to meet, I have lots of friends who absolutely swear by @perplexity_ai!"

The comments section was quick to fill up thereafter as many revealed their positive experiences while using Perplexity AI tool.

Notably, Nilekani and Srinivas had met at the World Economy Summit 2024 in Washington D.C. on April 17 and 18 as a part of the panel of speakers.