Warren Buffett on investing in India, US inflation and markets: Top takeaways

Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO, talked about the stock market, the US dollar and economy as well as inflation. He also reflected on Indian stock market and investing in the country and said that India has “unexplored” opportunities which Berkshire Hathaway would like to explore “in future”. The billionaire investor said, "I am sure there are loads of opportunities in countries like India. The question, however, is whether we have any advantage or insights into those businesses in India, or any contacts that will make possible transactions that Berkshire would like to participate in. That is something a more energetic management at Berkshire could pursue. Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett speaks on Indian and US markets as well as global investing. (AP)

Key takeaways from what Warren Buffett said at the Berkshire Annual Meeting 2024

Warren Buffett on US debt and inflation

Warren Buffett said that he is worried about the US fiscal deficit far more than the quantity of national debt. He said, “It won’t be the quantity of the national debt. There isn’t any alternative to the dollar as a reserve currency. Jerome Powell is not only a great human being but a very wise man. But he doesn’t control fiscal policy. Every now and then, he sends out a disguised plea, saying please pay attention to this."

Warren Buffett on investing and how do it better

The billionaire investor said that there are some core investment tenets that everyone must follow while investing like the importance of avoiding mistakes and avoiding what is too hard to understand. He said, “Sometimes, we’ve done things that were big mistakes. But we never get close to fatal mistakes. And every now and then we did something that really works. This does show what can be done — really, without any miracles — if you save money over time. We missed a lot of things, and what we really regretted was missing something that turned out to be very big; we never worried about something that we didn’t understand.”

Warren Buffett on market view

Warren Buffett reflected on whether the current valuation of S&P 500 was justified, he said, “This is not the time when the phone is ringing off.”

Warren Buffett on global investing

Warren Buffett said that Berkshire Hathaway’s primary hunting ground for investments will continue to be the United States. He said, “We have preferred to largely invest in the US; companies here are unmatched. We did commit to Japan because it was overwhelmingly compelling.”