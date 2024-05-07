 Hindalco target price raised as subsidiary Novelis beats Q4 estimates: Details - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hindalco target price raised as subsidiary Novelis beats Q4 estimates: Details

ByHT News Desk
May 07, 2024 10:14 AM IST

Hindalco share price: Global brokerage Jefferies maintained a 'Buy' recommendation on Hindalco and raised its price target to ₹810.

Hindalco share price: Atlanta-based Novelis Inc reported a 28% year-on-year growth in operating profit or EBITDA at $514 million. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Aditya Birla group's Hindalco Industries. Following the announcement of Novelis' March quarter earnings, domestic brokerage firm Nuvama Institutional Equities increased its FY25 and FY26 consolidated EBTIDA estimates by 13% and 12%, respectively.

Hindalco share price: Nuvama Institutional Equities increased its FY25 and FY26 consolidated EBTIDA estimates by 13% and 12%, respectively.
Hindalco share price: Nuvama Institutional Equities increased its FY25 and FY26 consolidated EBTIDA estimates by 13% and 12%, respectively.

Read more: Tesla layoffs: Elon Musk's company cuts more jobs in these teams, report claims

What Nuvama Institutional Equities said on Hindalco share price?

The brokerage also increased its EV/EBITDA multiple to 6.5 times from 6 times earlier and noted that the company's management remained cautious in raising EBITDA per tonne guidance beyond $525. Nuvama maintained a 'Hold' rating on Hindalco stock and said that it would await lower entry points to re-enter the stock.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The brokerage increased its target price to 651 per share from 508 apiece earlier. The stock will see limited upside going ahead, it said.

Read more: Marico share price jumps over 8% after Q4 results: Should you buy, sell or hold?

"We expect debt to rise to $5.4 billion in FY26E (net debt/Ebitda of 2.4 times). Benefits of its $4.1 billion Bay Minette project (to be commissioned by FY27-end) are likely to start accruing FY28 onwards," the brokerage noted.

What Jefferies said on Hindalco share price?

Read more: Will stock market trading hours be extended? What NSE CEO said

Global brokerage Jefferies maintained a 'Buy' recommendation on Hindalco and raised its price target to 810 from 700 per share earlier. The company's earnings outlook is improving with demand for beverage cans inflecting upwards, it said.

What CLSA said on Hindalco share price?

CLSA maintained a 'Buy' on Hindalco, with a target price of 770 per share and said that capex has been guided at $1.8 billion-$2.1 billion, which could drive up leverage but remain below 3 times.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Hindalco target price raised as subsidiary Novelis beats Q4 estimates: Details
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On