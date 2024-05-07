Will stock market trading hours be extended? What NSE CEO said
It was earlier reported in September last year that Sebi is considering extending trading hours for the cash market.
National Stock Exchange MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said that market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) rejected the exchange's proposal to increase trading time during an analyst call. It was earlier reported in February this year that there was a proposal to extend trading hours for index futures which received in-principle approval from the Association of National Exchange Members of India (ANMI). It was then reported that the Brokers Industry Standards Forum (ISF) sent a formal letter to Sebi as well.
What was proposed for stock market hours?
The proposal- a phased plan- was aimed at gradually extending trading hours. In the first phase, the proposal was to extend trading hours for index F&O from 6pm to 9pm. The second phase would extended the index F&O trading till 11:30pm while in the third phase, the plan is to extend cash market trading hours until 5pm.
What NSE CEO said on stock market trading hours?
NSE CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said, “So as of now, extended timeframe for trading, is shelved.”
