Who is Malcolm-Jamal Warner's widow, Tenisha? Inside their marriage as she sues The Cosby Show star's mother

The widow of actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner has filed a lawsuit against his mother, claiming the late ‘The Cosby Show’ star did not meet financial obligations outlined in their prenuptial agreement. She is seeking more than $1.2 million from his family trust. Malcolm-Jamal Warner shared a quiet life with his wife, Tenisha Warner for years. (Instagram)

Despite the legal battle making headlines, many people are still unfamiliar with Warner's wife and her identity. Here's a closer look at who she is.

Who is Malcolm Jamal-Warner’s widow? Before his passing at the age of 54, Malcolm-Jamal Warner shared a quiet life with his wife, Tenisha Warner. For years, however, her identity remained private and was only publicly confirmed after his death.

In September 2025, Tenisha introduced herself publicly while announcing the launch of The Warner Family Foundation, created to honor her late husband's legacy.

How did they meet? Malcolm had previously opened up about the early days of their romance in an April 2021 Instagram post, reflecting on how their relationship unexpectedly evolved.

He recalled that they first met through a mutual friend and admitted that, at the time, neither of them was romantically interested in the other. According to Malcolm, they initially believed "it was pretty clear that this was not going to become anything other than maybe a cool friendship."

Also read: Why is Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s widow suing his mother? $1.2 million lawsuit explained

At that stage, their long-term goals also appeared incompatible. Tenisha wanted to build a family, while Malcolm had no plans to become a father.

"We were clear we were on different pages," Malcolm wrote. Despite those differences, the pair continued spending time together and gradually discovered a deeper connection.

"We took more time to experience each other to make [sure] it was more than a cool concept," he said.