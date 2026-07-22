New Delhi, Delhi Police has registered six FIRs so far in connection with the alleged violence, vandalism and other incidents during the "Chalo Sansad" march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party and farmers' groups on July 20, sources said on Tuesday. CJP protest: 6 FIRs filed over violence, vandalism; 'larger conspiracy' under probe

Police are likely to probe a "larger and criminal conspiracy" behind the entire matter, police sources said.

The cases were registered at Parliament Street, Connaught Place and other police stations, and invoke multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, they said.

One FIR was lodged in connection with the violence and stone-pelting near Regal Cinema at Connaught Place, while separate cases relate to unlawful assembly, unauthorised flying of a drone during the Parliament session and an alleged conspiracy behind the violence, a police source said.

FIRs were also filed in connection with assault, taking the law into one's own hands and other related offences, he said.

According to police sources, the FIR filed at the Parliament Street station was under BNS Sections 223 ; Section 221 ; Section 132 ; Section 121 ; Sections 189, 190, 191, 191 and 192 dealing with unlawful assembly, rioting and violence; Sections 324, 109, 125 and 3 relating to common intention; and Section 61 about criminal conspiracy.

The FIR also invokes provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

According to the FIR, the accused persons allegedly formed an unlawful assembly, disrupted public order, obstructed government officials from discharging their duties, indulged in violence and caused damage to public property.

During the protest, protesters allegedly pelted stones at police personnel and damaged several police vehicles deployed in the area, he said.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage, drone visuals, mobile phone videos and other electronic evidence to identify those involved in the violence. They are also analysing social media content and other digital material as part of the probe, sources said.

The investigators claimed that the FIR related to the alleged conspiracy behind the violence was registered after they gathered several crucial pieces of evidence indicating planning behind the unrest, a police source said.

In connection with the unauthorised flying of an unmanned aerial vehicle in the New Delhi district during the Parliament session, Delhi Police had earlier said that it was verifying the authenticity of the footage and examining possible violations of applicable drone regulations.

Security arrangements have been stepped up across the national capital following Monday's clashes, in which Delhi Police said more than 118 personnel were injured and over 20 police vehicles were damaged.

Multi-layered barricades have been erected at strategic points, vehicle checking has been intensified, and additional police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed at sensitive locations, key government installations and major intersections.

Actions would be taken after completion of investigations, a senior officer said.

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