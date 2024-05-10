Prince Harry 'happy to be back in UK' but THIS reality check leaves him shocked

Prince Harry reportedly returned to the UK feeling nostalgic, but his visit might not be all sunshine and rainbows. The Duke's brief return to his hometown was met with crowds cheering and name chants reminiscent of his time as a working royal. Although experts and insiders revealed that Harry was 'heartbroken' and 'disappointed' for not having a moment of reunion with his estranged family—quite an inevitable feeling, the 39-year-old did mention that he was 'happy' to be at least home. TOPSHOT - Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex waves as he arrives to attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, at St Paul's Cathedral in central London, on May 8, 2024. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)(AFP)

Prince Harry 'happy to be back in UK'

Harry has always been fond of his roots and wanted his kids Archie and Lilibet to stay connected to them. However, now that he considers the US his new home, engaging in a small activity in the UK, like those he used to do before stepping down from royal duties, has left him “missing his country even more.”

Harry recently arrived as a surprise special guest at the charity Scotty's Little Soldiers, which supports the bereaved children of military personnel. During the event, he engaged with the children, spoke to them at length, and shared some powerful words and spirit. With only a few reporters present, Harry spoke to the BBC and expressed that it was "great" to be back in the UK.

Prince Harry ‘realised’ what he misses the most as working royal

The Duke of Sussex was in London to commemorate the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games before flying to Nigeria with Meghan Markle. During his presence at St. Paul's Cathedral, he experienced a heartwarming moment as the crowd outside cheered, ‘We love you, Harry.’ Now, Royal Expert Tom Quinn says that the Duke might have realised that he missed one thing after stepping down from his royal duties: “meeting with the public.” (via Mirror)

"The one part of being a working role that Harry really misses is the chance to meet the public – however insecure he feels as a royal, he has always felt totally secure as a celebrity. This has its origins in the fact that when he was a teenager, he had to employ a full-time secretary just to deal with his fan mail." Claims Quinn, who previously mentioned that the Duke was delivered a ‘kick in teeth’ after the family reunion was cancelled and William was honoured with the prestigious Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps which many believed was reserved for Harry.

The expert added, “Harry always enjoyed Royal walkabouts and the chance to meet an adoring public. And to some extent, they still are adoring – outside St Paul’s for a short while as Harry shook hands and smiled for his fans, the crowd sang ‘we love you Harry’.”

The crowd could have been even bigger had he received support from his own family, other than just his mother Princess Diana's side, with Lady Jane Fellowes and Earl Spencer's presence. King Charles and Queen Camilla on the other hand, hosted a tea garden party at Buckingham Palace at the same time, potentially restricting major royal members from attending Harry’s Invictus event.

The Duke of Sussex was on his own as the royal family did not attend the event to support him. Even more heartbreaking is the fact that Harry was only 2 kilometres from King Charles, yet the father-and-son duo were unable to meet for a single second.