 Did Kendrick Lamar steal lines from Twitter for Drake's beef track Not Like Us? Fans say, 'Yes'
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Did Kendrick Lamar steal lines from Twitter for Drake's beef track Not Like Us? Fans say, ‘Yes’

ByAditi Srivastava
May 10, 2024 12:15 PM IST

Fans claim Kendrick Lamar plagiarized tweets for diss tracks targeting Drake, leading to a fierce debate.

Kendrick Lamar's latest diss tracks aimed at Drake have left the internet buzzing with accusations, and fans are demanding their due credit and even royalties. A section of rap lovers is claiming that Lamar may have borrowed tweets from social media and incorporated them into lyrics for his recent track Not Like Us. The rap feud between Drake and the PRIDE crooner intensified with back-and-forth jabs and a lyrical war that is only escalating, with fans predicting who will take shots next.

Fans claim Lamar lifted key lines from Twitter users for his track Not Like Us, sparking a debate on inspiration vs copying in rap.(Twitter)
Fans claim Lamar lifted key lines from Twitter users for his track Not Like Us, sparking a debate on inspiration vs copying in rap.(Twitter)

Fans accuse Kendrick Lamar of stealing lyrics

Fans are flooding social media, claiming that Lamar lifted several key lines directly from Twitter users, accusing him of plagiarism. This has sparked a heated debate between the two fandoms, with both sides bashing each other over the boundaries between inspiration and copying in the rap game. "Bruh, I need royalties or I'm not playing this," a fan wrote on X, posting screenshots of various comments. The lines that seemed to have been used verbatim in the track Not Like Us were pointed out.

One of the most used lines from Lamar's rap aimed at Drake, where he called him a "certified Paedophile," was also shared in one of the screenshots, where someone wrote, "Certified Lover no, Certified Paedophile." “Kendrick Lamar realizing he couldn’t really keep up with Drake rapping-wise in this battle, he couldn’t come up with anything original or even fight the allegations but the hate of the public for Drake was too strong.” Another user claimed backed by many.

Some even mentioned that the artist is using AI tools such as GPT and Gemini to drop songs every day, which is very unlikely of him. “Of course, Kendrick, who used to drop music every four years, is now releasing something almost daily. He's using ChatGPT to scrape Twitter... his lyrics are AI-generated, dude is a fraud. Ghosthwritters...lol. I hope at least his vocals aren't AI-generated.”

However, many rushed to defend the rapper, stating that one has to pick sides in this beef. “if you think Kendrick Lamar went on Twitter to find punchlines you’re delusional,” a fan defended Lamar. Another said, “Drake fans using tweets of other people also calling him a pedo to defend him LMFAOOO.”

Drake Vs Lamar beef

For months now, the two rap A-listers have been embroiled in a rap beef allegedly stemming from October 6, 2023, when Drake and J. Cole's First Person Shooter lyrics seemed to establish the "big 3" in rap, including Lamar, Drake, and J. Cole. However, the concept didn't sit well with Lamar, who took brutal shots at the rapper's in his next track. In Metro Boomin and Future's Like That, he slammed the J Cole and Drake for "sneak dissing" and rejected their concept of the "big three," instead saying, "It's just big me." The war continued with all three rappers taking shots at each other. While J. Cole backed out after releasing "7 Min Drill," Drake and Lamar's feud has reached a boiling point.

