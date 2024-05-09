Drake's nightmare: Intruder detained at rapper's Toronto home following the drive-by shooting

Toronto police are reaching out to the public as they continue with the investigation of the drive-by shooting that gravely wounded a security guard outside Drake’s mansion. And now an intruder has tried to trespass on the rapper's home. Toronto police patrol outside the home of Canadian rapper Drake after reports of a shooting early on May 7, 2023, according to media reports. (Photo by Christopher Katsarov Luna / AFP)(AFP)

Police detained the intruder at Drake’s home

The day after the shooting, Toronto police were called to Drake’s home once again due to an attempted intrusion.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

On Wednesday, May 8th, around 2 p.m., officers detained an individual who was trying to enter the Drake's Bridle Path premises without authorization.

Drake's personal security held him until the police arrived.

The arrest, made under the Mental Health Act, was confirmed by a police spokesperson to CityNews Toronto.

The identity of the intruder has not been released

ALSO READ| Drake's OVO store in London vandalized with Kendrick Lamar diss, feud escalates amid shooting incident

Growing unease regarding the security of Drake’s home

The drive-by shooting took place in the early hours of Tuesday when unidentified assailants opened fire at the entrance of Drake’s residence from a vehicle.

The security guard who was injured during the shooting was quickly taken to the hospital. The extent of the guard’s injuries has not been made public.

Police Duty Inspector Paul Krawczyk spoke to the media in the aftermath of the shooting, stating that the perpetrators escaped in a vehicle, but they “cannot speak to a motive at this time”

Police have said they “collected some video evidence which captures the incident,” but can't share much as of now.

“We're dealing with video quality issues,” Krawczyk said.

“As we have information and we're able to analyze video better then we'll be able to provide more information.”

While there has been much conjecture, the police have not officially connected the shooting to the dispute between Drake and fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar.

ALSO READ| Drake's Toronto home taped off by cops following shooting that left 1 injured

Feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar

For the last couple of weeks, the diss feud between Drake and Lamar caught the media's attention.

Tensions escalated when Lamar released the ‘Not Like Us’ diss track, which included images of Drake’s house taken from Google Maps. This followed with a series of verbal exchanges between the two, with Drake dropping a counter-track, ‘The Heart Pt. 6.’

Lamar’s supporters altered the names of locations in Drake’s neighbourhood on Google Maps, adding threatning messages that provoked the rapper.