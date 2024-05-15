 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel ‘really happy’ watching their ‘family grow up’ | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel ‘really happy’ watching their ‘family grow up’

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
May 15, 2024 09:29 AM IST

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reflect on ‘meaningful’ trip to Nigeria.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said they are “really happy” with their “meaningful” trip to Nigeria.

Britain's Prince Harry (2ndR), Duke of Sussex, and Britain's Meghan (R), Duchess of Sussex, react as Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (unseen), gives a speech at the State Governor House in Lagos on May 12, 2024 as they visit Nigeria as part of celebrations of Invictus Games anniversary. (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP)(AFP)
Britain's Prince Harry (2ndR), Duke of Sussex, and Britain's Meghan (R), Duchess of Sussex, react as Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (unseen), gives a speech at the State Governor House in Lagos on May 12, 2024 as they visit Nigeria as part of celebrations of Invictus Games anniversary. (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP)(AFP)

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, the Sussexes shared heartfelt details about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and recent humanitarian endeavours.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Meghan, 42, finds joy in witnessing the growth and development of her young family in their California home. “We’re just doing great,” she expressed with happiness filling their lives as they watch their children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 2, become their own. “And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I’m happy. We’re really happy.”

The reflections followed a three-day journey to Nigeria. Invited by General Christopher Musa, Nigeria’s chief of defense staff, Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, dedicated their visit to the Invictus Games, an international adaptive multi-sport event for wounded, injured, or sick armed services personnel and veterans.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break silence after Archewell charity receives ‘delinquency notice’

This event was particularly poignant as Nigeria, having joined the Community of Nations in 2022, marked its debut in the Invictus community.

Nigeria trip was ‘meaningful’: Meghan

Prince Harry, 39, shared, “These trips are about us being able to go out and go and focus on the things that mean so much to us.” Meghan concurred, “It’s really meaningful. Just being able to connect to people … that’s what makes it special.”

During their stay, the royal couple visited Nigeria Unconquered, an affiliate of the Invictus Games, and a military hospital in Kaduna.

The Duke said, “That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this.”

Adding to the trip’s impact was Meghan’s recent discovery of her 43 per cent Nigerian heritage. The revelation brought her excitement and a sense of connection to her roots, which she eagerly anticipates sharing with her children.

“That’s such a special thing as a mother to know you can do,” she remarked.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry slammed as ‘cringe’ for inspecting troops like a ‘working royal’ despite losing military titles

Sussexes find common ground with students

The couple’s focus on mental health was evident as they engaged with students at Lightway Academy. Meghan recounted a touching moment with her daughter Lilibet, whose innocent observation, “Mama, I see me in you,” resonated with the Duchess as she addressed the students, “Looking around this room, I see myself in all of you as well.”

Meghan told People, “I always reflect back on myself as a young girl and the type of inspiration that I wanted to see in other women. I hope in some small way I can be a part of that for a lot of these young girls especially.”

“I saw myself in them. I see the potential in all of these young girls — and, by the way, in these young boys, as well.”

She aspires to be a source of inspiration for young girls and boys, recognizing, “It’s what we see in our own children — to give them that promise and excitement for their futures”

ALSO READ| Royal commentator brands Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Nigeria visit a ‘farce’: ‘It’s a fake royal tour’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s African tour in 2019, while still active members of the royal family, was a precursor to their eventual step back from royal duties in 2020.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel ‘really happy’ watching their ‘family grow up’

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On