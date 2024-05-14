Royal commentator brands Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Nigeria visit a ‘farce’: ‘It’s a fake royal tour’

An angry royal commentator has blasted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their recent Nigeria tour. Mail on Sunday Editor at Large Charlotte Griffiths branded the tour a “farce.” Royal commentator brands Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Nigeria tour a ‘farce’ (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)(AP)

“It’s a fake royal tour,” she said, according to GB News. “They’re cosplaying how to be royal and it was also a fashion show, as far as I can tell.”

‘It’s just a farce’

“There was one event where Meghan changed halfway through the event. She just rushed off to a side door to change,” Griffiths added. “She’s wearing an outfit that costs around £3000, in Nigeria, where there is a lot of poverty. It’s just a farce. But at least it has given us some laughs because that clip of them staring straight ahead during the national anthem is just hilarious.”

On the trip, Meghan is said to have explored her heritage. Several years ago, she discovered through a genealogy test that she is 43 percent Nigerian. According to Griffiths, although she expected Meghan to “hammer home” the point, she did not think the Duchess would do it so often.

“She called it the motherland over and over again,” she said. “She said that she’s ‘home’ and ‘amongst her family’, maybe the Americans will enjoy it. But I take these things with too much of a pinch of salt, I must be a cynic in my old age.”

Meghan engaged in conversations with locals and posed with them for selfies. She also co-hosted a women’s leadership event with Ngoni Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation.

Previously, royal commentator Angela Levin said Meghan was “awful” and “rude” during an interaction while on the trip. “She was very rude because one of the teachers was talking to her and there were two girls there joining in politely,” Levin said, adding that the “bored” Duchess “then sort of pulled Harry", which “she usually does.”