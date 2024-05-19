UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty richer than Kings Charles: Report

The Sunday Times Rich List stated that Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty's personal wealth increased by £122 million in the previous year. The pair's projected net worth increased from £529 million in 2023 to £651 million in the most recent list. This was mostly because of Murty's ownership stake in Infosys, the massive Indian IT company that her father co-founded. According to the yearly list of the wealthiest people in the UK, it indicates that they are richer than King Charles. Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty are said to be richer than King Charles.

The Prime Minister and Murty are the richest couple to reside at No. 10 Downing Street, ranking 245th on the list. They now have more money than King Charles, who saw an increase in his personal fortune this year from £600 million to £610 million. In 2022, the Sunaks were ranked higher than the late Queen Elizabeth II, whose personal wealth was estimated to exceed £370 million that year, reported the Metro UK. (Also Read: Good news for King Charles: His personal net worth sees dramatic surge, and it's far more than Queen Elizabeth II)

The news outlet also shared that the revelation coincides with the ongoing cost of living problem, as evidenced by recent data from the Trussell Trust showing that 3.1 million food parcels were distributed in the past year—a record number. The PM, who is guiding the nation through a crisis caused by rising living expenses, is a former hedge fund manager, but Murty is by far the richest member of the Sunak family. Prior to becoming a partner at two hedge funds, he spent 2001–2004 as an analyst at investment bank Goldman Sachs. Just 6.5% of Sunak's total income comes from his investments; the remainder comes from his MP salary of £91,346) and PM salary of £80,807.

Who are others on the list?

The top 10 people on the list are:

1. Gopi Hinduja – £37.2bn

2. Sir Leonard Blavatnik - £29.25 billion

3. David and Simon Reuben and family – £24.9bn

4. Sir Jim Ratcliffe – £23.5bn

5. Sir James Dyson and family – £20.8bn

6. Barnaby and Merlin Swire and family – £17.2bn

7. Idan Ofer – £14.9bn

8. Lakshmi Mittal and family – £14.9bn

9. Guy, George, Alannah and Galen Weston and family – £14.4bn

10. John Fredriksen and family – £12.8bn