King Charles blasted for hypocritical approach toward disgraced Prince Andrew: ‘It has made things worse…’

Ed Coram-James, a public relations specialist, spoke to the Daily Express and chastised King Charles and his colleagues for neglecting to take a firm stance against the Duke of York, who is still facing numerous terrible accusations.

Coram-James stressed that the Royal family has kept him close to show that he is still an important part of the family and this is why he is "protected" to an extent.

He claimed that Royal family's "middle-way" handling of the Prince Andrew crisis hasn't helped, rather it has made matters worse for them.

Coram-James went on to say that it has been "uncharacteristically callous" for the royal family that has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to manage crises. He added that they haven't adopted a strong position by choosing a middle route.

The expert pointed out that they have maintained a certain distance with Prince Andrew in order to be shielded from the harshest aspects of "public scrutiny" surrounding the charges.

He further stated that Andrew stays close enough to the Royal Family to be influenced by the negative publicity associated with the York brand. However, he is not kept near enough to be a productive working royal, Coram-James concluded.

Is Prince Andrew in hot water?

Prince Andrew appears to be in financial trouble as he requires a hefty amount to complete ongoing renovations at his royal castle in order to avoid his departure.

According to the Express UK, the Duke of York is apparently "determined" to keep his dearly cherished luxurious royal mansion at any cost. However, he has no official income, and he appears to be patiently awaiting a miracle to complete renovations on the "dilapidated" residence.

Andrew has received a "stay of execution" from King Charles after he pledged to fund the hefty maintenance costs of the £30 million 30-room property, which are estimated to be in the range of £2 million. If the Duke does not keep the property in good condition, he may face eviction.

In February, the disgraced second son of Queen Elizabeth settled a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre. She accused him of raping her as a teen victim of notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as per a court filing in Manhattan.

The amount to be paid to Giuffre remained confidential, according to the parties' joint statement attached to the petition.