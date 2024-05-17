Who are King Charles' TWO secret pals dubbed as his 'pillar of support' amid cancer battle?

Amid King Charles' undergoing cancer treatment, a royal expert has claimed that he is being looked after by two crucial persons who are rallying around the monarch and serving as his “tower of strength" and “pillar of support”. Queen Camilla, who claims her top priority right now is the King's health, revealed during a royal engagement that he is "getting better". She joked, "Well, he would be [getting better] if he behaved himself."(AFP)

However, the King appears to be in good spirits as he returned to public life after physicians gave him permission last month.

The King was seen in a good mood during a surprise appearance at the Royal Opera House on Thursday night, just a week after he was accused of ignoring Prince Harry twice during his visit to the UK.

Know about King Charles' first pal, David

King Charles is said to rely Tom Parker Bowles and David, the Earl of Snowdon.

According to Fabulous, Charles relies on his cousin David, 62, the Earl of Snowdon, to fill in the gaps between his carefully scheduled engagements.

David's parents were late Princess Margaret and photographer Tony Armstrong Jones, who were relatives of King's late mother.

While working for Charles, then Prince of Wales, David used to give him opinions on mutually interesting topics such as design or architecture, according to the source.

“The warmth of trust and respect between the two has continued to grow since Charles’s succession to the throne, and during the King’s treatment for cancer.”

David and King share a strong bond as he officially assists to oversee the King's Foundation, a collection of Charles' charities [previously the Prince's Foundation].

Camilla, the "ultimate gatekeeper" of Charles, wants to keep him "away from all stress."

According to the source, the Queen understands that communicating with David benefits Charles and gives him the impression that everything is under control.

Who is Tom Parker Bowles?

Tom Parker Bowles, 49, who is Camilla's son, is believed to be "guaranteed to put a smile on the king's face".

Tom, a restaurant critic who frequently appears on MasterChef: The Professionals, is Charles' godson, and his 13-year-old son Freddy was a Page of Honour at the King's coronation.

Charles has played an important role in Tom's life and they both have mutual regard for one another. The insider said that "charming" Tom has an easygoing personality and he always makes Charles laugh.

Tom, who is known for having a good rapport with journalists, has always been cautious about publicising his mother's marriage to the King.

As King and Kate Middleton are undergoing treatment following their cancer diagnosis, the source said they both are "seeking solace and comfort from one another" and they will be each other's "shoulder to lean on".