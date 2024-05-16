Prince Archie ‘desperate’ to visit UK to meet King Charles, but why are Meghan and Harry worried about it?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020. Their son, Prince Archie, was only a few months old when the Sussexes decided to relocate to the United States to start a new life. As the Prince grows older, it is assumed that he is becoming more interested in his birthplace and his grandfather. Amidst the ongoing drama between Harry and his father, Royal author Tom Quinn spoke to the Mirror and claimed that the Duke's son "loves the idea" that King Charles lives in a castle. (AP)

Despite the ongoing drama between Harry and his father, Archie is reportedly keen on visiting the UK following the Duke's recent trip to London for the Invictus Games event.

Royal author Tom Quinn, while speaking to the Mirror, claimed that the Duke's son "loves the idea" that King Charles lives in a castle. He, however, claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don't want to "encourage" his visit to the UK.

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly anxious that Archie would grow up longing for his homeland and blame his parents for cutting him off from the royal family, especially his grandfather.

“Meghan was worried that a magnificent shepherd’s hut or similar extravagant present will only increase Archie’s growing interest in his royal connections,” Quinn said.

As Meghan doesn't want Britain to turn into a longed-for fantasy for Archie, the royal expert said, this is why she had been pushing the Duke to request the King to send Archie a simple gift.

According to the royal expert, the monarch is eager to express his love for his grandchildren and wants to be an indulgent grandparent. This is because Charles desires to make amends for what he perceives as his mistreatment of his own sons, he added.

Highlighting that the monarch hasn't met Archie since 2022, Quinn said: "Archie truly misses him." He went on to say that Archie is aware about the fact that his grandfather lives in a castle as his books feature kings, princesses, and castles.

"He is apparently desperate to come to the UK with his father, but Meghan and Harry don’t want to encourage this," he concluded.

Prince Harry, Meghan stepped back as senior royals after Archie's birth

Amidst the delicate matter of the royal family's estranged connections in the United States and the United Kingdom, it was reported earlier that King Charles intended to surprise Archie with an amazing gift worth £18,000 on his fifth birthday on May 6. However, the Sussexes appeared to have rejected the plans. According to a source close to the royal couple, Harry didn't dismiss his father's intention to give his son a gift.

While Prince Archie was born on May 6, 2019 in the United Kingdom, his parents decided to step back as senior royals the next year, and they relocated to California in June 2020. Later, Meghan gave birth to Princess Lilibet in the United States in 2021.