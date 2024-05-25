Prince Andrew's daughter Beatrice becomes ‘unlikely leading lady’ amid Kate Middleton's absence

At a time when the Royal family is struggling with the aftermath of King Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer diagnoses, Prince Beatrice is apparently filling up the gap amidst the absence of the Princess of Wales from royal duties. Calling her the “unlikely leading lady”, Kate Mansey wrote in the Times that Beatrice "expected to support the King and senior family members more often in the coming months."(AP )

Prince Beatrice, who is the eldest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, attended Prince William's garden party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

According to a royal commentator Kate Mansey, the 35-year-old has been providing “increasingly crucial backup” to the Royal family.

Princess Beatrice ‘would be overjoyed to become a working Royal’: Source

The royal expert further said Princess Beatrice has been asked to cover up all the gaps for Catherine, particularly when her father Andrew became a disgrace to the royal family after being accused in molestation and human trafficking cases.

Meanwhile, an insider informed Life & Style that Beatrice, who shares stepson Wolfie, eight, with her spouse Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 40, would love to make it a permanent scenario as she is comfortable with the limelight and “would be overjoyed to become a working royal.”

What are Kate Middleton's plans?

The Prince of Wales, 42, feels the need “to get back into the swing of things" amidst the “pressure” to resume her duties.

“She’s taking time to heal, but caring for her kids, being a good spouse to William, and her respon­sibility to her work are weighing heavily on Kate,” the source said.

Moreover, Kate “doesn't want” the public to see her this way, and she doesn't want to delay her return to work as a Royal any further, the source continued.

The Royal family has been handling things peacefully as Beatrice won't be assigned any duties formally or compensated for the work completed by her.

This revelation comes after King Charles returned to the public eye amidst his battle with an unidentified type of cancer.

While Cosmopolitan recently reported that Catherine will not resume royal duties until 2025, Prince William has been dealing with the royal engagements, with the assistance of a trusted adviser, such as Princess Beatrice.