Kate Middleton ‘in a very different position’ to King Charles as she battles cancer, here's why

A royal source has claimed Kate Middleton is "in a very different position" to King Charles as she battles cancer. In March, Kate announced that she underwent preventive chemotherapy after her diagnosis. She revealed the tragic news in a video message. Kate Middleton ‘in a very different position’ to King Charles as she battles cancer (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Charles, too, is battling cancer. He returned to royal duties last month, and has already undertaken several royal engagements in May.

‘As Sovereign, His Majesty is in a very different position from the Princess of Wales’

Kate will postpone decisions like staff appointments while she is recovering, an insider close to the royals told the Mail. "No one wants to put any pressure on Catherine,” the source said. "The only thing that matters at the moment is her getting better. She has been through an ordeal this year.”

"What this means in practice is that big decisions, such as the appointment of new staff, can wait. It’s a reflection of Her Royal Highness’s importance to the future of the Monarchy that she has been given as much time as she needs,” the source continued.

They added, "As Sovereign, His Majesty is in a very different position from the Princess of Wales. There is no need for her to be seen while she’s recovering."

Although the Princess of Wales has not returned to work yet, she is up to date on The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood report published this week. The report suggests that £45.5 billion could be added to the economy a year if more family-friendly working practices were introduced by businesses. According to palace sources, Kate has viewed the report in full from home.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson previously said, "Early childhood is a huge priority for the princess and so she has been kept fully updated throughout the development of the Taskforce’s work and she has seen the report."