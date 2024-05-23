Kate Middleton meeting Prince Harry would be ‘the last thing she needs,’ Prince William's friend says

Prince William’s friend has said that Kate Middleton meeting Prince Harry would be "the last thing she needs,” dashing hopes for a reunion amid their ongoing feud. It has been claimed that Harry would like to reunite with his family. However, friends of the royals said that such ambitions are only a “fantasy.” Kate Middleton meeting Prince Harry would be ‘the last thing she needs, a friend of Prince William said (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File, AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool, File)

The Windsors are exhausted by the feud with the Sussexes, sources have said. “Meeting with Harry is the last thing that William or Catherine want or need right now. It’s a fantasy,” William’s friend told The Daily Beast.

“It’s not about apologies or who said what, it is about protecting his family,” the friend added. “Kate is recovering from cancer, and they are avoiding stressful situations.”

Prince Harry and King Charles’ meeting was ‘a significant step in the right direction’

Harry visited King Charles after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago. At the time, a friend of Charles and Queen Camilla said that the meeting was a “significant step in the right direction.” “The idea that Harry and the kids are going to descend on Balmoral this summer is wishful thinking. It’s all just very sad,” the friend added.

Another friend of Camilla and Charles said, “Everyone understands that William is absolutely furious with his brother, but ‘absolutely furious’ isn’t a deliverable plan for a King, which William will be, perhaps sooner than he had imagined.”“A King not speaking to his brother over an argument about a broken dog bowl, a costume party almost 20 years ago, or who said what about some lip gloss, will make William look petty and ridiculous,” the friend said, adding that the king is “gently trying to lead by example”.

Recently, royal commentator Michael Cole said that Charles does not ‘want to be bothered’ by Harry amid his cancer treatment. “At the same time, he is the head of state and he has to maintain his duties and be out and be seen. He doesn’t want his equilibrium to be upset,” Cole said.