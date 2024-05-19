Royal expert reveals specific reason why Queen Camilla is ‘stressed’ about King Charles

Queen Camilla is "stressed" about the amount of work her husband, King Charles, is doing, a royal commentator has said. In recent days, despite battling cancer, the king has been taking part in several royal engagements. The queen thinks this may be a little too much for him, royal commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo said. Royal expert reveals reason why Queen Camilla is ‘stressed’ about King Charles (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)(AP)

Last week, Charles hosted a garden party for 7,000 people at Buckingham Palace. Another day later, he visited an army base for an joint engagement with Prince William. There, the king notably handed over a key military role to William.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

‘I think she might be a bit stressed’

"The Queen has said that if he behaved better, he'd be improving far more rapidly,” Heydel-Mankoo told GB News. "I think she might be a bit stressed at the number of activities he's done I mean, just in the last week he went to Middle Wallop in Hampshire to an air base to hand over to Prince William, the colonel in chief of the Army Air Corps.”

"He has hosted a garden party for 4000 people from the creative industries,” Heydel-Mankoo added. "He's attended a service at Saint Paul's Cathedral for the order of the British Empire, and he made a surprise visit to the Royal Opera House on Thursday, where he seemed to be in very good spirits too. So I think we should all take some good heart from His Majesty. This is clear progress."

From June 5 to 6, Charles, Camilla and William will reportedly commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Heydel-Mankoo said it is unlikely Kate Middleton will attend the event amid her own battle with cancer.

"Last year she was there, resplendent in a green dress and we're waiting to see whether she will also be attending this time or not,” he said.

"But there's been no mention of her attending the D-Day ceremonies, although the Prince of Wales will be attending the Canadian beach Juno, and also at the Omaha Beach, where the international heads of state, but no word of the Princess of Wales attending that,” he added. "So I think it's rather unlikely we'll be seeing her at Trooping the Colour."