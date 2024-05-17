Prince William is ‘absolutely furious' over Harry & Meghan's Nigeria unofficial tour, royal expert explains why

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently went on a royal style trip to Nigeria despite them stepping back from being working royals in 2020. The couple was invited to Nigeria by the country's chief of defence staff, the highest-ranking military official soon after Harry's UK visit. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their trip to Nigeria. (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP)(AFP)

The couple's excursion ‘confirmed the worst fears’ of Harry's family and made Prince William and King Charles ‘absolutely furious’, according to author and royal expert Tom Quinn.

Why is Prince William furious over Harry and Meghan's Nigeria tour?

“Everything you might expect from an official royal visit was there — the receptions, the visits to schools and charities, to wounded soldiers and the disabled,” he stated. “Charles is said to be angrier than anyone has ever seen him.”

According to reports quoting sources at the UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Harry and Meghan were visiting Nigeria in a private capacity and the UK Government was not involved in “arranging or facilitating” their activities. Nevertheless, it exhibited all the hallmarks of a classic royal trip.

“Meghan and Harry’s speeches and their whole attitude has been designed to give the impression that they are still fully paid-up royals,” said Quinn, adding Prince William and King Charles "don't like that one bit."

Quinn stated that the couple's travel to Nigeria was a sign that they had "gone rogue," and that the Firm was concerned that they would "try to pull a fast one.”

“For Charles and William, it’s as if Meghan and Harry are saying, ‘We don’t need your permission to be working royals — we will do it on our own terms whenever and wherever we like,'” he continued. “William and Charles are scratching their heads and thinking, ‘How are we going to control this nightmare situation?'”

What did the trip entail?

While in the country Markle referred to as "my country," the Duchess of Sussex co-hosted a Women in Leadership event with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director general of the World Trade Organisation.

The mother of two praised the experience as "eye-opening" and "humbling" to discover more about her heritage during her and Harry's three-day journey.

The couple, who were given a traditional wooden beaded necklace, also visited students at the Lights Academy in Abuja, where they were greeted by ecstatic crowds.

Harry also visited a military hospital to see injured service members. In 2014, the royal family established the Invictus Games, a multisport Paralympic-style event for injured service members and veterans.

Harry and Meghan also participated in a training session for the organisation "Nigeria: Unconquered." They then went to a reception hosted by the Chief of Defence Staff to honour military families.