Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be celebrating six years of their marriage as the couple enters their seventh year together on Sunday, the 19th of May. However, the public eye is still not certain if the Windsor will send out any greetings to the couple. Britain's Prince Harry (2ndR), Duke of Sussex, and Britain's Meghan (R), Duchess of Sussex, react as Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (unseen), gives a speech at the State Governor House in Lagos on May 12, 2024 as they visit Nigeria as part of celebrations of Invictus Games anniversary. (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP)(AFP)

In the last 2 months, Royal Family took no part in congratulating Prince Archie and also didn't come to the Deadmans Victoria House for the Duke of Sussex's Invictus Games on Wednesday, 8th of May, and a royal watcher says the Buckingham Palace residents are ready to ignore the Sussexes also this time.

Grant Harrold, a former royal butler told Fruity Slots, “Typically, the royal family do acknowledge wedding anniversaries, we usually see social media posts so it’ll be interesting to see if that happens this year. If they don’t, once again it goes to show the ongoing division. If it does happen, then I see that as an olive branch.”

Prince William ‘preventing’ Prince Harry from reconciling with King Charles III

Prince Harry returned to his homeland for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, but he wasn't able to meet King Charles III due to the monarch's “full schedule.”

However, recently it was reported that “difficult” Prince William is the one who was “preventing” Prince Harry from reconciling with the King, maybe not the “full schedule.”

“There is a public misconception about William and Harry. It is William who was often the difficult one, and it is William who is preventing his father from having a proper reconciliation with Harry. This isn’t helpful at a point in time when the country would be buoyed up by seeing them together again, as would the King,” a former palace official told the Daily Telegraph.

King Charles hands Colonel-in-Chief title to Prince William

The situation was further complicated when Prince William was appointed Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Aviation Centre, a position previously slated to be filled by Prince Harry, who served in the armed forces for a decade.

Buckingham Palace’s statement detailed, “At the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, His Majesty The King will officially hand over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales.”

“In August 2023, following His Majesty’s Accession, The King was pleased to announce military appointments including that The Prince of Wales would become Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps. The role was previously held by His Majesty The King, as Prince of Wales, for 31 years.”

Royal biographer Katie Nicholl addressed the implications of Prince William receiving the honour over Prince Harry: “For many years, he served two tours in Afghanistan. You know, the timing is curious. I think many people will see that as a bit of a snub, really, from the palace, and perhaps a little bit of a poke in the ribs to Prince Harry.”

Nicholl further commented on the situation, saying, “Yes, he’s over here part of the Invictus community celebrating 10 years, but he’s been stripped of his right to wear his military uniform. And now his brother’s taken over the role that I think Harry would have expected to have come to him, had he still been a working member of the royal family. So, yes, I think the timing does feel poignant. And, yes, I think it’s probably another slap in the face for Prince Harry, and yet another reminder that he’s very much out rather than in when it comes to the royal family.”