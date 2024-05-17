Queen Camilla gives big update on King Charles health but is ‘frustrated’ because of….

King Charles and Kate Middleton's health crisis shook the entire UK royal family, evoking memories of the Annus Horribilis. The King was diagnosed with cancer just a few months after his coronation, leading to a turbulent period marked by reports of his declining health and updates on funeral preparations. However, King Charles has refuted these claims by continuing his royal duties, suggesting he is on the mend. Recently, Queen Camilla too gave a big update and quipped that the King would be "getting better" if he “behaved himself.” King Charles was accompanied by his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort.(source:Twitter/@RoyalFamily)

Queen Camilla drops update on King’s health

A few days ago, King Charles hosted a tea garden party at Buckingham Palace, surrounded by other royal members and close friends. It happened on the same day Prince Harry returned briefly to his hometown to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Invictus; however, the father-son reunion didn’t happen. At the party, while engaging with the guests, Queen Camilla shared that the King is progressing in health, but she also expressed her frustration, noting that her husband is working so hard so soon and not getting enough rest.

King Charles returns to royal duties

Despite being advised to rest, the King appears determined to continue with his royal engagements, with five engagements in 48 hours last week. He also missed a party thrown by Camilla at Lamb House, Rye, in East Sussex, on Saturday night. Camilla said Charles was recovering “really well” but was “frustrated” that he was unable to attend the National Trust event. Camilla joked that he would have recovered “much quicker” if he had taken better care of his body. "Well, he would be if he behaved himself." She added.

Prince William ‘not allowing’ Harry to meet King

In other news, a friend close to the Queen revealed that the Prince of Wales is probably against the idea of Harry reuniting with his father, King Charles. Despite being just 2 km away from the palace, the Duke of Sussex couldn’t meet his father due to his busy schedule. Society journalist Petronella Wyatt, who has known Camilla since she was just 18, explained in her column that it was William who had remained a “problem.

Wyatt claimed, “There is a public misconception about William and Harry. It is William who was often the difficult one, and it is William who is preventing his father from having a proper reconciliation with Harry. This isn’t helpful at a point in time when the country would be buoyed up by seeing them together again, as would the King.”

Her claims were quickly refuted by the close circle of William and Kate Middleton, who bashed the blunt remarks, citing that William would never suggest to his father what “he can or can’t do in relation to his other son.” However, they did acknowledge the rift between the two brothers, and especially William’s animosity toward Harry.

“But what is true is that Charles’ absolute priority is the unity of the monarchy, and given the extent of William’s animosity to Harry, Charles can hardly roll out the red carpet and invite Harry and the kids to stay at Balmoral for the summer holidays—however much he would like to.”