‘Irritated’ King Charles and Kate Middleton had this major conflict, book claims

King Charles III had a somewhat tense relationship with Prince William's wife Kate Middleton in the early days of her time in the family, a new book claimed. In The New Royals by author Katie Nicholl wrote that King Charles found himself pushed out of the limelight when Kate Middleton entered the royal family following her marriage to Prince William.

As the media focused extensively on Kate Middleton and her fashion, King Charles was reminded of how the public focused more on his first wife late Princess Diana than on him.

“Her (Princess Diana's) star immediately eclipsed her husband’s, causing early fractures in their relationship. The diligent, sensitive, and status-conscious Charles found it hard to understand. He could not see that in the new media age, being a royal-born prince and future king was a lesser currency than his wife’s megawatt beauty and disposition," ,” Katie Nicholl wrote.

"Charles was sometimes irritated that Kate’s frocks got more media attention than his good works," the book further claimed.

The bombshell book also claimed that Charles III was deeply upset that he was not able to spend enough time with his grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. King Charles III "had been hurt by not seeing as much of his Cambridge grandchildren as he might have liked," the book said.

