On ‘toxic’ Asian stereotypes, ‘problematic’ representation, Meghan Markle talks

Published on Oct 06, 2022 01:00 PM IST

Meghan Markle and the guests discussed a variety of topics which included their own experiences of overcoming stereotypes.

Mallika Soni

In the new edition of Meghan Markle's Archetype podcast, the Duchess of Sussex talked about toxic Asian stereotypes with journalist Lisa Ling and actor-comedian Margret Cho. The most recent episode, the first to be released after Queen Elizabeth II's demise, Meghan Markle and the guests discussed a variety of topics which included their own experiences of overcoming stereotypes, problematic representations of Asian women and much more.

"This toxic stereotyping of women of Asian descent... this doesn't just end once the credits roll. Movies like Austin Powers and Kill Bill -- they presented these caricatures of women of Asian descent as oversexualized or aggressive," Meghan Markle said.

Meghan Markle, using her own experience, said that she was exposed to various cultures while growing up in Los Angeles, emphasising that Asian cultures had a huge impact on her life.

Cognizant of her ignorance of the stereotypes, Meghan Markle said that she slowly learnt that many Asian women endured these stereotypes for a very long time.

The Archetype podcast has featured guests like Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, and Mindy Kaling who also talked about stereotypes about women.

    Mallika Soni

