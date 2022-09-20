Prince Harry did this sweet gesture for Meghan Markle during Queen's funeral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to spotlight amid the poignant services held during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday. The Independent reported that funeral guest and attorney Pranav Bhanot shared some of the moments when he saw the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry ensuring support and comfort to his wife Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle during the Westminster Abbey state funeral.

"You saw the reassurance that Harry was giving to Meghan at times when they were walking together and had to go in their different directions," Pranav Bhanot told the Independent.

“I noticed just how supportive Harry was to Meghan. When they went their separate directions after the ceremony, he gave her a firm squeeze of the hand. I felt he wanted to ensure she felt comfortable,” he added.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 on September 8, was buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year, on Monday at an intimate ceremony attended only by the royal family. Ahead of the private burial, a state funeral was conducted for Britain's longest-serving monarch where world leaders, European royal families and the public gathered to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II.

