A chat between Queen's great-grandchildren during her funeral: ‘Bow down’

Princess Charlotte stepped in to help her older brother, Prince George bow at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday. Charlotte appeared to tell George the gesture as seen in a widely shared video on social media.

The two siblings attended the monarch's funeral at Westminster Abbey and walked alongside their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton- Prince and Princess of Wales. Their youngest child, Louis, four, was not in attendance.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte chatting to each other🥺 pic.twitter.com/VeeVqToZVL — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) September 19, 2022

Following the service, George and Charlotte were spotted having a conversation in which the latter could be seen with her finger pointed at her brother, while Queen Elizabeth II’s casket was passing by.

Seemingly instructing her brother on how to pay his respects to the Queen, Charlotte mouthed, “You need to bow.” George appeared to instantaneously follow his sister's advice.

Although this is not the first time Princess Charlotte has corrected her big brother. On Buckingham Palace balcony during the Queen’s jubilee celebrations, Charlotte had nudged George with her shoulder as a way of asking him to adjust his posture and stand up straight.

The royal family, Britain and the world bade farewell to Queen Elizabeth II's at a state funeral in London's Westminster Abbey followed by an intimate ceremony in the Windsor Castle.

