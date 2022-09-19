For ‘Gan Gan’: Queen's grandchildren George, Charlotte to join funeral service

The Prince and Princess of Wales William and Kate Middleton's children Prince George and Princess Charlotte will join more than 2,000 guests at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in Westminster Abbey, BBC reported.

George, 9, and his sister, 7, will be part of the procession along with other members of the royal family when Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will be taken to the Westminster Abbey where world leaders and dignitaries will gather to bid farewell to Britain's longest reigning monarch.

George and Charlotte's younger brother Louis, four, is not expected to attend the Queen's funeral owing to his young age, media reports said.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will walk ahead of George and Charlotte, who called the Queen "Gan Gan", followed by their uncle and aunt- Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and other Royal Family members.

UK and the world will bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II at the state funeral. “Over the last 10 days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world,” King Charles III, Elizabeth II's son and the new king said ahead of the funeral.

