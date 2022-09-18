Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday is set to be one of the largest diplomatic occasions of the century with world leaders, politicians, public figures and European royals, as well as more than 500 dignitaries from around the world, coming to London to pay their respects to Britain's longest serving monarch. Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 in Scotland at the age of 96.

Here's the definitive guestlist for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral:

World leaders

US President Joe Biden, Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro and South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol are among the presidents attending the Queen's funeral. French President Emmanuel Macron has also confirmed that he will attend the funeral as has Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

China's Vice President Wang Qishan will also attend the funeral.

UK's newly elected prime minister, Liz Truss, will also be in attendance.

Commonwealth leaders

Leaders of most Commonwealth countries are expected to attend. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will pay their respects to the Queen at the funeral.

President of India Droupadi Murmu is also set to attend the funeral.

European royals

Spain's King Felipe VI and his wife Queen Letizia, Former Spanish King Juan Carlos I and former Queen Sofia, Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, Norway's King Harald V and Queen Sonja, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, King and Queen of the Netherlands, together with the country's former Queen, Beatrix, the Queen of Denmark, Margrethe II and Jordan's King Abdullah II will also attend the monarch's funeral.

