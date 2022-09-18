Camilla's praise for Queen Elizabeth II: ‘Solitary woman in a…'

Britain's new Queen Consort Camilla paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II saying that the monarch carved a unique role for herself as a "solitary woman" in a world dominated by men.

King Charles III's wife Camilla said it must have been “so difficult" for Queen Elizabeth II who inherited the throne in 1952 when she was just 25 years old, in her first public comments since Queen Elizabeth's death.

"She's been part of our lives for ever. I'm 75 now and I can't remember anyone except The Queen being there," Camilla said.

“It must have been so difficult for her being a solitary woman. There weren't women prime ministers or presidents. She was the only one so I think she carved her own role," the Queen Consort added.

Remembering Queen Elizabeth II, Camilla said, "She's got those wonderful blue eyes, that when she smiles they light up her whole face. I will always remember her smile. That smile is unforgettable."

Camilla has faced public disapproval for a long time as many Britons blamed her for the failure of Charles' first marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales.

Charles and Camilla married in 2005. In February this year, ending debates on Camilla's role when Charles became the Kind, Queen Elizabeth said it was her "sincere wish" for her to be known as the Queen Consort, "as she continues her own loyal service".

