Man on roller skates almost collides with Charles III's car. Then this happens

A roller-skater sparked panic as he almost collided with a car carrying the King Charles III to Westminster Hall. The incident took place as the monarch made his way to be part of a vigil beside Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin on Friday evening, Independent reported.

In videos shared online the man can be seen on roller-skates speeding towards the royal cavalcade near Parliament Square in London.

He is then floored by up to police officers present at the time.

“At approximately 7.40pm, as police vehicles were entering Parliament Square, a pedestrian attempted to cross the road. An officer on foot quickly intervened, bringing the man to the ground in order to stop him from continuing. The man was subsequently spoken to by officers before being let on his way," A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police told Independent.

Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward took part in the 10-minute vigil. The tradition was first established when King Edward VIII died in 1936. Members of the Royal Family, including Queen Consort Camilla, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and Sophie Wessex, along with some of the Queen’s grandchildren, were also present.

