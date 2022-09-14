Any guesses? This is how much Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is estimated to cost
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey on September 19.
Britain is projected to spend an estimated $9 million on Queen Elizabeth's funeral, several media reports said. Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully last Thursday. She was 96.
Britain's longest-reigning monarch will be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey on September 19 and her funeral will mark the first state funeral in Britain since former UK prime minister Sir Winston Churchill's in 1965.
Read more: The rather odd habits of King Charles: ‘He brings his toilet seat on travels’
How much will Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cost?
Estimates say that the late monarch's final send-off could cost in millions. The Evening Standard estimated that the Queen's funeral could end up costing the UK economy billions of dollars while AJ+ noted that the funeral could cost up to $9 million. The cost of the state funeral which will be attended by world leaders would be huge considering the security costs, cost to local business with public holidays and the cost of King Charles's coronation.
What did earlier Royal functions cost?
In 2002, the Queen Mother's funeral reportedly cost around £5.4 million which is almost $16 million in today's terms. Princess Diana's funeral in 1997 cost between £3 million and £5 million, between $10 million and $17 million, approximately.
Read more: Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London to lie in state: 10 points
Criticisms over the huge costs?
Some media outlets criticized the massive costs of the Queen's funeral as Britain is projected to head towards recession and skyrocketing costs of living. Energy prices in the UK are set to increase by 27% this winter — even after the government capped them, Bloomberg reported. Almost 1.3 million people in Britain are expected to fall into poverty this winter, a Guardian report said.
-
The rather odd habits of King Charles: ‘He brings his toilet seat on travels’
As King Charles III took over the British throne following his mother Elizabeth II's demise, intrigue around Britain's new monarch has increased. A report in the New York Post said that King Charles III "brings his own toilet seat and Kleenex Velvet toilet paper wherever he goes". The report quoted Paul Burrell, who served as a butler to Charles' late wife Princess Diana and also Queen Elizabeth II. Burrell revealed details on King Charles' habits.
-
Fresh clashes erupt between Armenia, Azerbaijan after deadly fighting
Fresh clashes erupted between Azerbaijan and Armenia on Wednesday, a day after nearly 100 soldiers were killed in the deadliest fighting between the ex-Soviet republics since 2020. At least 49 Armenian and 50 Azerbaijani military were killed on Tuesday in the clashes, with both Yerevan and Baku blaming each other for the fighting which prompted an appeal for calm from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
-
China braces for typhoon Muifa: Flights cancelled, warnings issued | 8 points
Typhoon Muifa gained strength in East China Sea on Wednesday resulting in the cancellation of hundreds of flights out of Shanghai and threatening the port shared by the cities Ningbo and Zhoushan. Typhoon Muifa- China's 12th cyclone of the year- was expected to make landfall on Wednesday afternoon or night, according to the country's forecasters. Here are top 8 updates on typhoon Muifa in China: 1. Read more: New Covid variant is spreading.
-
Imran Khan backtracks over extension of army chief's term till elections
Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan on Tuesday rejected suggesting the extension of the tenure of Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa till the next elections. Khan said he had only proposed deferring the army chief's appointment until new elections. He said that the newly elected government should decide the army chief's selection on merit, reported Geo News.
-
Want Indian students in France to climb to 20,000 by 2025: French minister
France wants the number of Indian students in the country to rise to 20,000 by 2025, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Wednesday. Colonna is currently on a three-day visit to India. Read more: Queen Elizabeth death: Canada to mark National Day of Mourning on Sept 19 The French minister stressed that gender balance was a necessity in the field of education.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics