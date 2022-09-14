The rather odd habits of King Charles: ‘He brings his toilet seat on travels’
King Charles III: A report in the New York Post said that King Charles III "brings his own toilet seat and Kleenex Velvet toilet paper wherever he goes".
As King Charles III took over the British throne following his mother Elizabeth II's demise, intrigue around Britain's new monarch has increased. A report in the New York Post said that King Charles III "brings his own toilet seat and Kleenex Velvet toilet paper wherever he goes".
The report quoted Paul Burrell, who served as a butler to Charles' late wife Princess Diana and also Queen Elizabeth II. Burrell revealed details on King Charles' habits.
Quoting Burrell, the report said, “His pyjamas are pressed every morning, his shoelaces are pressed flat with an iron, the bath plug has to be in a certain position, and the water temperature has to be just tepid.”
The king even “has his valets squeeze one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush every morning,” he further said.
New York Post quoted a former member of the Royal staff - Chef Graham Newbould who said that the King eats very healthy food.
"He'd have homemade bread, a bowl of fresh fruit, fresh fruit juices," the chef said.
“Wherever he goes in the world, the breakfast box goes with him. He has six different types of honey, some special mueslis, his dried fruit, and anything that's a bit special that he is a bit fussy about,” the chef added.
