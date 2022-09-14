Queen Elizabeth's final trip: The most tracked flight in history

Over 5 million people viewed Queen Elizabeth's final flight on Tuesday, as the journey carrying Britain's longest serving monarch's body from Edinburgh to London became the most tracked flight in history, flight tracking website Flightradar24 said.

Flightradar24 said a total of 4.79 million people watched the flight live online. Additionally, a quarter of million people watched the flight on its YouTube channel.

Read more: ‘Fortunate to share last 24 hours…’, says Queen's only daughter Princess Anne

Giving details the company said that over 6 million people attempted to follow the flight within the first minute of the live session. So many users also affected the stability of the site, the company told Reuters.

The previous record-holder was US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's flight during her controversial visit to Taiwan in August this year.

Flightradar24 said the flight was more than twice the previous record of 2.2 million – when U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew on a controversial visit to Taiwan in August.

King Charles and the royal family received the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96, plunging Britain into 10 days of national mourning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON