Queen Elizabeth's final trip: The most tracked flight in history
Over 5 million people viewed Queen Elizabeth's final flight on Tuesday, as the journey carrying Britain's longest serving monarch's body from Edinburgh to London became the most tracked flight in history, flight tracking website Flightradar24 said.
Flightradar24 said a total of 4.79 million people watched the flight live online. Additionally, a quarter of million people watched the flight on its YouTube channel.
Giving details the company said that over 6 million people attempted to follow the flight within the first minute of the live session. So many users also affected the stability of the site, the company told Reuters.
The previous record-holder was US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's flight during her controversial visit to Taiwan in August this year.
King Charles and the royal family received the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96, plunging Britain into 10 days of national mourning.
-
Whistleblower claims India, China had agents working for Twitter: Report
Twitter's former security chief told Congress Tuesday there was “at least one agent” from China's intelligence service on Twitter's payroll and that the company knowingly allowed India to add agents to the company roster as well, potentially giving those nations access to sensitive data about users. One issue that didn't come up in the hearing was the question of whether Twitter is accurately counting its active users, an important metric for its advertisers.
-
Second US monkeypox death as virus linked to brain inflammation
A second US death was linked to monkeypox on Tuesday as health authorities published a study describing how two previously healthy young men experienced inflammation of the brain and spinal cord as a result of the virus. The latest fatal case involved a severely immunocompromised resident of Los Angeles County who had been hospitalized, the local health department said, without revealing further details about the case.
-
Package explodes on American university campus; 1 injured, FBI involved
A package exploded on the campus of Northeastern University in Boston late Tuesday, and the college said a staff member suffered minor injuries. The parcel that blew up was one of two that were reported to police early in the evening. Boston's bomb squad was at the scene of the second package near the city's Museum of Fine Arts, which is on the outskirts of the Northeastern campus.
-
‘Fortunate to share last 24 hours…’, says Queen's only daughter Princess Anne
Queen Elizabeth's only daughter Princess Anne on Tuesday in a statement said that she was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of her “dearest mother's life”. Often regarded as the hardest-working royal owing to her career as a horse-rider, Princess Anne accompanied the Queen's coffin on its journey through Scotland and back to London. Read: Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
-
US concerned over media restrictions in Pakistan, cities gag order on ARY News
The United States voiced alarm Tuesday over restrictions on the media in Pakistan, citing the silencing of a television network supportive of former prime minister Imran Khan. The network is sympathetic to Khan, who was ousted in a parliamentary vote of no-confidence in April and replaced with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Authorities have also blocked online access to speeches by Khan, who is seeking to make a political comeback.
