Britain's King Charles III gets irked again. This time over a leaky pen
This was the second time in recent days that Charles got irritated during such a proceeding and showed his frustration on camera. The previous time was during the proclamation ceremony in London.
Britain's new monarch, King Charles III, was once again irked during the signing ceremony, this time in Northern Ireland, over a leaky pen. Charles vented his frustration on Tuesday during his visit to Northern Ireland as part of the mourning tour of the United Kingdom on Queen Elizabeth II's death. This was the second time in recent days he has shown visible irritation during such proceedings.
Charles made his maiden visit as a king to Northern Ireland. He was greeted by cheering crowds and welcoming speeches, before delivering his own pledge to the region.
However, as he sat down to sign a visitors' book at Hillsborough Castle near Belfast, he was caught on camera reacting in frustration when the pen he was using leaked on his hand.
“Oh god, I hate this (pen)!” Charles was heard saying, as he stood up, handing the pen to his wife and Queen Consort Camilla.
“Oh look, it's going everywhere,” Camilla responded as Charles wiped his fingers.
“I can't bear this bloody thing... every stinking time,” Charles said while walking away.
In a similar situation during his proclamation ceremony, Charles was caught in flashes of anger as he gritted his teeth and signalled with a hand gesture at aides to clear the desk when a pen box on the table got in his way while doing his paperwork.
A Reuters report quoted a former aide of the new monarch before he was made king, saying Charles could be fun, but he was also short-tempered and demanding.
Reports said that when completing the documents on Tuesday, Charles also used the wrong date, before checking with an aide who told him it was September 12, not September 13.
Chinese President Xi Jinping vows to 'defend common security' ahead of SCO meet
China's President Xi Jinping on Tuesday vowed to "defend common security" with Kazakhstan, state media reported, aXihe prepares to travel to Central Asia this week. Xi's state visits to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan from Wednesday to Friday will be his first trip abroad since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. He will attend a leaders' summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, a stop on the ancient Silk Road.
Surging prices breach US inflation estimation, 0.1% up in August
US inflation was firmer than expected in August, likely keeping the Federal Reserve on track for a third-straight 75 basis-point interest-rate hike. The consumer price index increased 0.1% from July, after no change in the prior month, Labor Department data showed Tuesday. From a year earlier, prices climbed 8.3%, a slight deceleration. So-called core CPI, which strips out the more volatile food and energy components, advanced 0.6% from July and 6.3% from a year ago.
On UN Afghan women report, Taliban's clarification. Then, vehement rejection
Taliban authorities on Tuesday condemned UN accusations that they are violating the rights of women to work in Afghanistan, insisting thousands are employed in the country's public sector. "Working together in one office is not possible in our Islamic system," he said, a day after a United Nations rights expert said there had been a "staggering regression" in women's rights since the Taliban's return to power in August.
On Harry, Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey's about-face from 2019 tell-all interview
In first comments after Harry and Meghan Markle were invited by Prince William and Kate Middleton to Windsor Castle following Queen Elizabeth II's demise, popular TV show host Oprah Winfrey opened up about her thoughts on the royal family. A year later, Harry and Meghan announced their move to the United States.
Charles III arrives in North Ireland on first visit as king
Charles III touched down in Northern Ireland on Tuesday on his first visit as king since succeeding his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Read more: London hotel prices surge over 40% ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral The new head of state is visiting all four nations that make up the United Kingdom. In Northern Ireland, he will meet political and religious leaders.
