Home / World News / Charles III arrives in North Ireland on first visit as king

Charles III arrives in North Ireland on first visit as king

world news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 04:54 PM IST

Charles III's North Ireland Visit: In Northern Ireland, Charles III will meet political and religious leaders.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrive at Belfast City Airport.(Reuters)
King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrive at Belfast City Airport.(Reuters)
AFP |

Charles III touched down in Northern Ireland on Tuesday on his first visit as king since succeeding his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Read more: London hotel prices surge over 40% ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

The new head of state is visiting all four nations that make up the United Kingdom. In Northern Ireland, he will meet political and religious leaders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
king charles III
king charles III
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Members of the public look at flowers and tributes left in Green Park in London.

    London hotel prices surge over 40% ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

    If you're looking to book a hotel room in London ahead of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, get ready to pay up. The average price for a London hotel room this weekend is 30% higher than it was for the same weekend in 2019, and 39.5% higher than it was last year while travel was still depressed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to data from travel website Trivago shared with Bloomberg.

  • Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict: Armenian Prime minister Nikol Pashinyan delivers his speech at the National Assembly of Armenia in Yerevan, Armenia.

    Armenia says 49 soldiers died in clashes with Azerbaijan

    Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said 49 Armenian service personnel died during overnight clashes with Azerbaijan, the Interfax news agency reported. Read more: Azerbaijan military 'trying to advance in Armenia' amid deadly clashes: Yerevan Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have blamed each other for the escalation in hostilities, the latest dispute in decades-old tensions between the countries over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks during a news conference.

    Russian foreign minister granted visa to attend UN general assembly: Report

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and members of a Russian delegation have been granted visas to attend the United Nations' General Assembly, a Russian news agency reported, citing the foreign ministry. Russia has for weeks criticised the United States for not granting members of the Russian delegation visas to attend the 77th session of the assembly, which opens in New York today. The forum's high-level sessions get underway next week.

  • Ukrainian military vehicles move on the road in the freed territory of the Kharkiv region, Ukraine.&nbsp;

    Russia carrying out 'massive' strikes on Ukraine front lines: Report

    The Russian military said Tuesday it had launched "massive strikes" on all front lines in Ukraine, after Kyiv's forces made dramatic advances in a counter-offensive. "Air, rocket and artillery forces are carrying out massive strikes on units of the Ukrainian armed forces in all operational directions," the Russian defence ministry said in its daily briefing on the conflict.

  • Russia-Ukraine War: &nbsp;Local residents stand outside their building partially destroyed by a missile strike on Kharkiv.

    No mobilization yet: Russia's response after military setbacks in Ukraine

    The Kremlin said on Tuesday there was no discussion of a nationwide mobilisation to bolster the country's military campaign in Ukraine, days after a surprise Ukrainian offensive drove Russia out of almost all of Kharkiv region. Military commentators ordinarily supportive of the campaign reacted with fury after Russia's Defence Ministry on Saturday said it was abandoning Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region in a "regrouping" after the lightning counteroffensive last week.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out