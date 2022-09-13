Charles III arrives in North Ireland on first visit as king
Charles III's North Ireland Visit: In Northern Ireland, Charles III will meet political and religious leaders.
Charles III touched down in Northern Ireland on Tuesday on his first visit as king since succeeding his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
The new head of state is visiting all four nations that make up the United Kingdom. In Northern Ireland, he will meet political and religious leaders.
London hotel prices surge over 40% ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
If you're looking to book a hotel room in London ahead of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, get ready to pay up. The average price for a London hotel room this weekend is 30% higher than it was for the same weekend in 2019, and 39.5% higher than it was last year while travel was still depressed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to data from travel website Trivago shared with Bloomberg.
Armenia says 49 soldiers died in clashes with Azerbaijan
Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said 49 Armenian service personnel died during overnight clashes with Azerbaijan, the Interfax news agency reported. Read more: Azerbaijan military 'trying to advance in Armenia' amid deadly clashes: Yerevan Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have blamed each other for the escalation in hostilities, the latest dispute in decades-old tensions between the countries over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Russian foreign minister granted visa to attend UN general assembly: Report
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and members of a Russian delegation have been granted visas to attend the United Nations' General Assembly, a Russian news agency reported, citing the foreign ministry. Russia has for weeks criticised the United States for not granting members of the Russian delegation visas to attend the 77th session of the assembly, which opens in New York today. The forum's high-level sessions get underway next week.
Russia carrying out 'massive' strikes on Ukraine front lines: Report
The Russian military said Tuesday it had launched "massive strikes" on all front lines in Ukraine, after Kyiv's forces made dramatic advances in a counter-offensive. "Air, rocket and artillery forces are carrying out massive strikes on units of the Ukrainian armed forces in all operational directions," the Russian defence ministry said in its daily briefing on the conflict.
No mobilization yet: Russia's response after military setbacks in Ukraine
The Kremlin said on Tuesday there was no discussion of a nationwide mobilisation to bolster the country's military campaign in Ukraine, days after a surprise Ukrainian offensive drove Russia out of almost all of Kharkiv region. Military commentators ordinarily supportive of the campaign reacted with fury after Russia's Defence Ministry on Saturday said it was abandoning Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region in a "regrouping" after the lightning counteroffensive last week.
