‘Fortunate to share last 24 hours…’, says Queen's only daughter Princess Anne
The Princess further added that she was “grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of the monarch".
Queen Elizabeth's only daughter Princess Anne on Tuesday in a statement said that she was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of her “dearest mother's life”. Often regarded as the hardest-working royal owing to her career as a horse-rider, Princess Anne accompanied the Queen's coffin on its journey through Scotland and back to London.
“I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting,” the Royal Family tweeted, quoting the Princess.
On Sunday, Princess Anne travelled with the cortege on the six-hour drive from Balmoral to Edinburgh. Dressed in mourning black, she curtseyed as eight soldiers carried the monarch's casket into the Palace of Holyroodhouse. On Monday, she stood guard at the coffin alongside her siblings at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh and flew with the casket from the Scottish capital to London on Tuesday.
Princess Anne has supported over 300 charities, organisations, and military regiments. She also regularly tops the charts for conducting the most royal engagements.
Princess Anne's new role with the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II is not known yet - it may change depending on whether King Charles III pursues a slimmed-down monarchy, reported AFP.
(With inputs from AFP)
US concerned over media restrictions in Pakistan, cities gag order on ARY News
The United States voiced alarm Tuesday over restrictions on the media in Pakistan, citing the silencing of a television network supportive of former prime minister Imran Khan. The network is sympathetic to Khan, who was ousted in a parliamentary vote of no-confidence in April and replaced with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Authorities have also blocked online access to speeches by Khan, who is seeking to make a political comeback.
Canada declares Queen Elizabeth II's funeral day a holiday for fed employees
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that Sept. 19 will be a holiday so that federal employees can mourn Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her state funeral. Saskatchewan will also not recognize the day as a holiday. However, the British Columbia government said it will follow the federal government's lead. Manitoba will close all non-essential government services and offices for the day, but schools and child-care facilities will be open.
Ken Starr, who investigated former US president Bill Clinton, dies aged 76
Ken Starr, who headed the investigation that led to the impeachment of president Bill Clinton for lying about his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, died on Tuesday. Starr died in Houston, Texas, of complications from surgery, his family said in a statement. A former judge and conservative legal stalwart, Starr was best known for leading the probe that resulted in Clinton's December 1998 impeachment by the then Republican-controlled House of Representatives.
US considers China sanctions to deter it from invading Taiwan: Report
The United States is considering options for a sanctions package against China to deter it from invading Taiwan, with the European Union coming under diplomatic pressure from Taipei to do the same, according to sources familiar with the discussions. The sources did not provide any details of what is being considered but the notion of sanctions on the world's second-largest economy and one of the global supply chain's biggest links raises questions of feasibility.
Pakistan asks Taliban setup to trace and arrest JeM chief Masood Azhar: Report
Pakistan's foreign ministry has contacted the Taliban setup in Afghanistan to trace and arrest Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, according to a Pakistani media report on Tuesday. The Pakistani side has written a letter to the Taliban's foreign ministry asking authorities in Afghanistan to locate and arrest Azhar. It was yet to be confirmed whether Azhar moved to Afghanistan before the Taliban assumed power in Kabul in August 2021 or after that, the report said.
